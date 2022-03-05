‘Couldn’t trust what we had’: Melinda Gates reflects upon her divorce with Bill Gates

After 27 years of marriage, Melinda Gates and Bill Gates called off their marriage in May 2021. Now, Melinda French has opened up about her divorce with the Microsoft co-founder in an interview with CBS Mornings.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“Well, I think it’s really important to say, look, I had a lot of tears for many days. I mean, days where I’m literally laying on the floor and the carpet, you know, this close to me, thinking, ‘How can this be? How can I get up? How am I gonna move forward?’” she said, on coping with the life change in an interview with Gayle King.

On society’s expectations from women, Melinda pointed out, “I don’t question myself now”. “I gave every single piece of myself to this marriage. I was committed to this marriage on the day we got engaged and until the day I got out of it. But I also think society used to put things on women like it is my, our fault. No, I did nothing wrong. So, I hold my head high,” she expressed.

Also Read | Bill Gates and Melinda Gates file for divorce: A timeline of their relationship

On revelations about an affair Gates had in 2000, she said, “I certainly believe in forgiveness, so I thought we had worked through some of that. It wasn’t one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn’t healthy, and I couldn’t trust what we had.”

The philanthropist also said that she and Bill have a working relationship and are “friendly at this point”.

On life after divorce, she said in the same interview, “And days I certainly was angry. I mean, this is painful stuff. And at the end of the day though, I started on this journey of healing, and I feel like I’m starting to get to the other side. And I do feel like I’m turning a page in the chapter now. I mean, it’s 2022 and I’m actually really excited about what’s to come and life ahead for me,” she added.

“You’re grieving a loss of something you thought…you had for your lifetime”: In an exclusive interview with @GayleKing, Melinda French Gates opens up about the grieving process after she ended her marriage with Bill Gates. Watch the full interview tomorrow on #CBSMornings. pic.twitter.com/iDt8u14pu4 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) March 2, 2022

Once touted to be a power couple, Melinda and Bill got married in 1994. They have three children together. In their divorce statement, the couple had said, “We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!