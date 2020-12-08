Inspired by Meghan Markle, Giovanna Fletcher opens up about suffering miscarriage in 2012

I think it's so admirable and amazing for [Meghan] to share what is a really raw and upsetting thing to go through, said Giovanna Fletcher. (Source: Giovanna Fletcher/Instagram)

English author and television personality Giovanna Fletcher has opened up about suffering a miscarriage in 2012 while praising Meghan Markle for sharing her ordeal. The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here winner, who has three children with husband Tom Fletcher, revealed that she miscarried at six weeks before her eldest child, Buzz, was born. “It took me years to be able to talk about it, but once you do it’s hugely comforting to know that you’re not alone,” The Sun quoted her as saying.

Going on to address the stigma, Giovanna highlighted, “When a miscarriage happens, you need the people in your life to be there for you and you don’t need to feel ashamed or like you’ve done anything wrong, you need the people in your life to be able to give you the support. I don’t feel like people should be scared of saying anything just in case, because if the just in case happens you need those people.”

The 35-year-old appreciated Markle for speaking out about her own miscarriage. Recently, Markle wrote an op-ed in The New York Times revealing she miscarried in summer.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” the Duchess wrote.

“It’s amazing to hear that Meghan has spoken about it, I’d love to interview her on the podcast,” said Fletcher in reference to her podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

Fletcher added, “I think it’s so admirable and amazing for (Meghan) to share what is a really raw and upsetting thing to go through. I think, it’s so important that people are open about miscarriages, every time someone brings this topic of conversation up, it helps so many people, because it’s such a lonely thing to go through and hearing other people express themselves when you can’t find the words to help people understand what you’re going through is so important.”

Earlier, American model Chrissy Teigen had also shared about baby loss due to excessive bleeding. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she wrote on an Instagram post.

