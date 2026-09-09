‘There’s something there, but I don’t know where it’s going’: You might be in a ‘maybelationship’

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A maybelatership or maybelationship is when two people stay stuck in undefined dating dynamics, not single, not together, held indefinitely in a state of ‘maybe later.’ Neither person calls it a relationship, but neither walks away either.
Explaining this, Damini Grover, a counselling psychologist, author and life coach, says, “There can be attraction, emotional intimacy, regular communication and even relationship-like behaviours but no clear understanding of what the two people are building together.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
According to Damini, “A maybelationship can live in the ‘maybe’ zone without the sense of progression that even a slow-burn relationship has, where two people may be taking their time but there is some sense of progression.” However, what holds people in is often not what the relationship is now, but what they think it could be.
Separating it from casual dating, Damini says that a maybelatership is emotionally complicated. “It is when you feel like there’s something there, but you don’t know where it’s going,” she adds.
Dr Chandni Tugnait, psychotherapist, life alchemist, coach & healer, and the founder & director of Gateway of Healing, mentions the following reasons:
Experts note that it can do both, depending on what someone wants from the relationship.
Damini says, “If you really want a low-pressure connection, uncertainty can feel liberating at first as there is less pressure to define the future and lower expectations. But when one partner becomes emotionally attached, and begins to crave consistency or commitment, that same uncertainty can become anxiety provoking. They might start to analyse messages, changes in communication, how much effort the other person is putting in or whether asking for clarity will push them away.”
On a psychological level, unpredictability can also heighten our fixation on a connection. Damini says, “If love, attention or reassurance is inconsistent, we may spend more mental energy trying to work out where we stand.”
So, the important distinction is between uncertainty as a function of exploration, and uncertainty as the relationship itself.
However, Dr Chandni mentions, “None of this means people choosing ambiguity are being dishonest on purpose. Somewhere down the line, someone usually has to choose anyway, whether that means finally naming what this is, or finally admitting it was never going to become anything more. Ambiguity can delay that moment, but it can’t cancel it.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.