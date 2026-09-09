‘There’s something there, but I don’t know where it’s going’: You might be in a ‘maybelationship’

A maybelatership or maybelationship is when two people stay stuck in undefined dating dynamics, not single, not together, held indefinitely in a state of ‘maybe later.’ Neither person calls it a relationship, but neither walks away either.

Explaining this, Damini Grover, a counselling psychologist, author and life coach, says, “There can be attraction, emotional intimacy, regular communication and even relationship-like behaviours but no clear understanding of what the two people are building together.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

So how exactly does this work?

According to Damini, “A maybelationship can live in the ‘maybe’ zone without the sense of progression that even a slow-burn relationship has, where two people may be taking their time but there is some sense of progression.” However, what holds people in is often not what the relationship is now, but what they think it could be.