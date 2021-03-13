scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 13, 2021
Masaba Gupta pens note on ‘skin colour’, urges everyone to ‘keep chin up always’

Masaba Gupta opens up about the need to being confident in their own skin. "I'm arrogant and unapologetic about my brown skin shining in its glory and I'm so glad you feel the same way."

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 13, 2021 10:20:18 am
masaba gupta, masaba gupta news, skin colour, masaba gupta on skin colour, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, neena gupta news, masaba gupta pics,Masaba Gupta's recent posts on embracing one's true self are not to be missed. (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta who is known to be bold and outspoken shared another snippet from her life. This time, she urged her fans to look beyond one’s skin colour and to be confident in their own skin, ‘no matter where they come from’. The designer who recently turned muse for fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for Conde Nast Traveller’s wedding issue, took to Instagram to reaffirm how ‘amazing things will happen’.

She wrote, “What if I told you that no matter where you come from, the colour or your skin or the hook of your nose, or that scar from 7th grade, amazing things will happen to you. But you must keep your chin up. You must always keep your chin up. You must always look up,” she said.

An active Instagram user with young followers, Masaba has time and again shared the importance of not letting anyone or anything take control of your life.


ALSO READ |Masaba Gupta: Sustainable fashion needs time, effort and money

Appreciating her make-up person Elton J Fernandez for the magazine photoshoot for making her ‘look like myself’, Masaba mentioned how she is “arrogant and unapologetic about my skin colour”. Taking to stories on Instagram, the Masaba Masaba protagonist wrote the appreciation post for the artist. She said, “I’m mostly scared of makeup artists outside of those I work with – because I’m very particular about looking like myself and not being whitewashed. I’m arrogant and unapologetic about my brown skin shining in its glory and I’m so glad you feel the same way.”

masaba gupta, masaba gupta news, skin colour, masaba gupta on skin colour, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, neena gupta news, masaba gupta pics, Masaba Gupta shared why it’s important to not be apologetic for who you are. (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram Stories)

Giving credits to her diversified lineage, Masaba mentioned how she often gets asked about who she is, or who she wants to be. “I never really have an answer. My grandfather was from Benaras, my mother is from Old Delhi. My great-grandmother from Lahore. And my father from the Caribbean. But I have my eyes on the world. Then how can I be just one thing?” the 32-year-old who is the daughter of actor Neena Gupta wrote.

She also shared photos of the people who are “my world. my blood”.

 

A little Masaba can be seen with her parents in one while other is a black and white image of her grandparents.

