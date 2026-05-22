‘I choose to…’: Jyotika shares what it takes to maintain healthy relationships; expert reflects

Many conversations about marriage and parenting still assume that one partner sacrifices more while the other “supports.” But increasingly, couples are speaking about relationships as a series of evolving choices, negotiations, and shared responsibilities rather than fixed roles. Balancing work, caregiving, personal ambitions, and identity can become especially complex when children enter the picture, often requiring couples to repeatedly adjust who steps forward and who steps back at different stages of life.

Actor Jyotika recently reflected on how her marriage with Suriya functions through mutual compromise rather than one-sided support. Speaking about parenting and managing professional commitments, she said, “I think a marriage is all about balance. And it’s not about just him supporting me. It’s also about me supporting him when he leaves for work, and I take care of the house. I choose to do lesser work. I choose to sit back when it’s important. And he sits back when I have to leave for an outdoor schedule. There’s always one of us at home with the kids. So I think a marriage has to be hand in glove. It has to work in a balanced way.”