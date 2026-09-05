Manisha Koirala on feeling lonely during cancer: ‘That night was the loneliest and longest’

Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer in 2012. While everyone lost hope, the Bollywood actor sought medical attention and survived the battle in 2013 after undergoing an 11-hour major surgery and multiple chemotherapy sessions. Speaking to Brut India, she opened up about navigating loneliness during her cancer journey. “In the daytime, I was told I had cancer. That night, for me, was the loneliest and longest night. And it just felt like a dark space. I felt, ‘I was going to die’,” she said, adding: “I realised when I had cancer, I realised how lonely a patient feels.”

Sharing how her social life took a hit, the Dil Se actor revealed: “When I go to some Bollywood party, and I mingle around, but it’s not happening. Still, you want to be there because that’s part of the work,” she said, adding that it was the “most horrible and terrible time one felt”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

“At times, you are okay with it. Life is a mixture of so many different layers, but in the crowd, also, one feels lonely,” she further added.

The emotional weight of battling cancer

Dr Amit Chakraborty, head and neck surgeon and surgical oncologist, Speciality Surgical Oncology (SSO) Hospital Mumbai, shares that beyond the physical illness, cancer brings fear, uncertainty, and countless emotional challenges for both patients and their families.

“Every person’s cancer journey is different. While some respond well to treatment, others may require longer or more intensive care. Along with surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or immunotherapy, patients often face anxiety about their future, changes in their appearance, financial concerns, and the impact of treatment on their daily lives,” Dr Chakraborty tells indianexpress.com.

Manisha beat cancer in 2013. (Source: Instagram/@m_koirala) Manisha beat cancer in 2013. (Source: Instagram/@m_koirala)

Why therapy helps

Dr Sajjan Rajpurohit, director, medical oncology, BLK Max Super Specialty Hospital, Delhi, further adds that cancer is a life altering space for each patient, and it does not only affect our body but also takes a toll on the mind as well.

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“Patients experience a significant difference in their emotional health starting from the diagnosis until the completion of the treatment,” he says, adding that taking care of their mental health proves to be a major contributing factor in their overall treatment, as well as building stronger resilience to face the situation.

According to Dr Rajpurohit, over 90 per cent of patients across various trials have reported a reduction in anxiety and depression with the right kind of counselling help. He believes patients require knowledge in order to handle procedures, cope with emotions, and exert some influence over their circumstances. They need to know they are loved, supported, and surrounded by individuals who care about them.

“Getting the right kind of psycho education about the disease right from the start along with therapy sessions can improve survival rates, reduce fear of recurrence and provide a better quality of life to the patients,” he concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.