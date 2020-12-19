Man proposes to girlfriend as she drives a train in Ireland’s Dublin station

Midwife Clodagh Maher filmed the moment. (Source: Clodagh Maher/Twitter)

In a grand and heart-warming gesture, a man Conor O’Sullivan in Ireland’s Dublin station proposed to his train-driver partner Paula Carbó Zea as the train pulled into Pearse station in a new video that is doing the rounds on social media.

O’Sullivan installed a series of signs along with the platform that read ‘Will you marry me’ and stood at the end with a bunch of flowers, a bottle of champagne and the ring.

Staff at the station were in cahoots with O’Sullivan and agreed to play “their song” James Blunt’s ‘You Make Me Better’ over the tannoy as the train pulled in.

Didn’t think anything could perk me up after a busy 13hr shift, and some Gent goes and PROPOSES to his GF driving the incoming train at pearse station. 😍😍😭🙌🏻 @IrishRail #PearseProposal 1/2 pic.twitter.com/wIN0JHPvzV — Clodagh Maher (@Clodagh1990) December 15, 2020

“Didn’t think anything could perk me up after a busy 13hr shift, and some gent goes and PROPOSES to his GF driving the incoming train at Pearse Station,” she wrote on Twitter.

Carbó Zea’s colleagues also installed a Go-Pro camera in her cab to record her reaction to the magical moment.

“I was expecting something maybe for Christmas, but definitely not like that,” the bride-to-be told The Irish Times, reported The Independent.

“I was so surprised.”

Carbó Zea, who is originally from Barcelona, moved to Ireland three years ago in response to a call from Irish Rail for more train drivers.

The trained engineer said she always wanted to be a train driver, despite it traditionally being a more male-dominated profession.

“In Spain, it is more normal,” she said.

The happy couple met a month after she arrived in Ireland and have been together ever since.

“I wanted to improve my English, then I met him and I have stayed here,” she said.

“I love Ireland, but I wish it would rain less.”

Carbó Zea said she did not anticipate marrying until the summer of 2022.

