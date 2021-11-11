‘In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner’: Asser Malik

Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai took to social media on November 9 and announced her marriage to Asser Malik, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official.

Soon, congratulations and good wishes started pouring in for the couple from all corners of the world. Now, a day later, the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s husband also took to Twitter to thank everyone who wished them well. The groom shared a little snippet from their wedding ceremony, a picture, in which the couple can be seen cutting a cake — and also the significance of the “tradition”.

“In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner — I’m so excited to spend the rest of our life together,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you all for the wishes on our nikkah. In following our cricket team’s tradition, we had to do a victory cake cutting,” said Malik, who is the general manager high performance at PCB.

The couple got married as per Islamic tradition in a small ceremony in Birmingham, London.

Going by the pictures, it seems the newlyweds have known each other for quite some time now, with their first picture together dating back to June 2019. The actual timeline of their relationship, however, is unclear as of now.

Asser, who hails from Lahore, has studied in the Atchinson College in Lahore and the Lahore University of Management Sciences.

