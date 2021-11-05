Majority of young Indians still consider ‘looks’ first on a matrimonial profile, survey finds

They say looks are subjective, and while it is true, it is still the criteria for judging people. In newspaper advertisements, you will still find ads that ask for suitors who are ‘fair’, ‘tall’, etc. And while you thought it has been made redundant online, given all the awareness that we have today, you are mistaken.

A recent survey has found that Indians still consider the appearance of a person when deciding on them while choosing their matrimony profile.

Done by Betterhalf.ai, the survey findings state 43 per cent of single Indians, out of 286 respondents, consider ‘looks’ as the foremost criteria on a matrimonial profile.

Though the factor is based on a ‘materialistic approach’, single Indians consider a person’s looks before showing further interest in their profile. On the other hand, 22 per cent of respondents consider age, 19 per cent consider profession, and 16 per cent see a prospective partner’s salary first on their matrimonial profile.

Pawan Gupta of Betterhalf.ai commented on the survey findings, saying, “While we talk about creating a social identity for everyone, we should also make it a point here that online representation of a person on match-making sites is also crucial. So looks does not necessarily mean ‘looks’, but the placement of pictures, quality of pictures, variation of pictures that make a profile interesting and trustworthy.”

“During the partner-search process, people also consider profession and salary before showing their interest in the profile, over other traditional criteria of considering caste, religion, community and culture,” he added.

As per the survey, while 58 per cent of respondents believe these factors are not their primary filter, 42 per cent consider them important.

Nonetheless, the data highlights the problems of casteism, ageism, and religion in the country. The mindset of urban Indians, however, is gradually shifting towards a more realistic approach, based on compatibility rather than outdated matchmaking.

