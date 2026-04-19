‘Main aur meri behen usko pyaar karne lag gaye the’ : Bharti Singh reveals her longtime crush on Karan Kundrra; psychologist reacts

Comedian and content creator Bharti Singh recently shared a candid and nostalgic confession about her longtime crush on television star Karan Kundrra. In a vlog on her YouTube channel, Life of Limbachiyaas 2.0, Bharti revealed that she and her sister were completely smitten with him in their younger days.

“Karan Kundra ka ek imagine tv pe (show aata tha).. mai aur meri behen usko pyar karne lag gaye the. Itna handsome ladka itne guess wala bana hua tha na usme kuch. Lekin bad me ye bhai material nikla hai (laughs),” she said, recalling how strongly they felt about him at the time.

(Karan Kundrra used to come on a show on Imagine TV… my sister and I fell in love with him. He was such a handsome guy, with that intense, slightly angry persona—there was just something about him. But later, he turned out to be total ‘brother material’)

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

She also painted a vivid picture of just how intense that admiration was, adding, “meri behen to pagal thi, wo bartan aadhe chorhke bhagti thi”. (my sister was crazy form. She’s leave half the dishes to a glimpse of him)

This isn’t, however, just Bharti and her sister’s experience. Many young fans have similarly rosy experiences, where they’d be absoluetly smitten by a TV or film character and drop every chore to watch them on screen. It’s also these small, shared moments that often turn into lasting memories between siblings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lifeoflimbachhiyaas_2.0 (@lifeoflimbachhiyaas_2.0)

Why celebrity crushes feel so real — and what if you and your sibling have the same crush?

According to psychologist Prerna Pant from ISIC Multispecialty Hospital, Delhi, such intense admiration is deeply rooted in adolescent psychology.

She explains that these crushes are often a result of parasocial relationships—one-sided emotional bonds where individuals feel connected to someone they don’t actually know. During teenage years, when identity and emotional awareness are still developing, celebrities often become ideal figures.

Story continues below this ad

“These crushes provide a safe space to explore attraction, admiration, and fantasy without real-life risks or rejection,” she notes. Increased media exposure and repeated viewing can also create a sense of familiarity, which the brain interprets as closeness.

Interestingly, Bharti’s story also highlights a common sibling dynamic. Sharing a crush, Pant explains, can actually strengthen bonds. It gives siblings a shared interest—something to laugh about, discuss, and even playfully compete over—ultimately creating lasting memories.

What stands out most, however, is how Bharti describes the shift in her feelings over time. What was once intense admiration has now turned into what she jokingly calls “bhai material”.

Pant says this shift reflects emotional maturity. When a celebrity is only seen on screen, they are often idealised. But as perspectives evolve—or when there is real-world proximity—the perception becomes more grounded.

Story continues below this ad

“This change shows the ability to reassess and redefine emotional connections. The person is no longer seen as a distant fantasy, but as a real individual,” she explains.

Bharti Singh’s lighthearted confession is more than just a funny throwback—it’s a reminder of how our emotions grow with us, turning even the most intense crushes into something far more real, and often, unexpectedly wholesome.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.