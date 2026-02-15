‘Main 80 kg, tu ek dum patla’: How Harssh Limbachiyaa’s reassurance helped Bharti Singh feel secure in love

In a dating culture often characterised by ambiguity, unconditional love seems nearly impossible. However, comedian Bharti Singh’s reflection on her relationship cuts through the noise. On Raj Shamani’s podcast, she shared, “Usne mujhse pyaar kiya… mai jaise thi koi nahi pyaar karta. Mumbai mein ladke date karte hain, chhor dete hain phir, theater mein puppiyan karte hain… phir chhor dete hain, toh aisa kuch nahi tha. Usne seedha mujhe kaha mai aapko bahut pasand karta hun, mujhse aapse shaadi karni hai. Mujhe aisa laga ki tera mera koi match nahi, tu ek dum patla, aur mai ek dum 80 kg ki. Kehta ye (shakal) aaj hai, kal nahi, par pyaar humesha rahega. Uske alwa mujhe kisi se pyaar nahi ho sakta, mai shayad uske bina jee nahi sakti, apne aapko soch bhi nahi karti.” (“He loved me… the way I was—something I felt no one else would ever do. In Mumbai, men date, then leave; they kiss in theatres and then leave—this was nothing like that. He told me directly, ‘I really like you, and I want to marry you.’ I felt like we didn’t match at all—you were so thin, and I was 80 kilos. He would say, ‘This face is for today, not forever, but love will always remain.’ Other than him, I don’t think I could ever love anyone else. I feel like I wouldn’t be able to live without him; I can’t even imagine myself without him.”)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

“At its core, Singh’s experience speaks to something many people crave but rarely articulate: emotional safety rooted in acceptance—especially around body image, vulnerability, and long-term intent,” explains Arpita Kohli, Psychologist & Counsellor at PSRI Hospital.

Why reassurance is important in relationships

Kohli adds that reassurance and acceptance form the emotional bedrock of secure romantic relationships. “When a partner feels accepted without conditions—without pressure to look, behave, or perform a certain way—it significantly reduces anxiety and self-doubt. This reassurance creates emotional safety, which allows people to be open rather than guarded.”

Body image, she notes, often silently influences how lovable or worthy a person feels. In Singh’s words—‘mai jaise thi koi nahi pyaar karta’—that vulnerability is clear. Consistent acceptance from a partner can help dismantle these deeply internalised fears.

“Over time,” Kohli adds, “this safety strengthens intimacy, communication, and mutual respect, making the relationship more resilient.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Siingh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

Unconditional acceptance

Singh describes feeling loved in a way she hadn’t experienced before—chosen fully, not conditionally. Kohli argues that such acceptance plays a crucial role in long-term commitment.

“Unconditional acceptance reassures individuals that love is not fragile or transactional,” she says. “It tells them that mistakes, changes, or vulnerabilities won’t threaten the bond.”

This emotional certainty builds trust. When affection doesn’t feel dependent on appearance, success, or perfection, partners feel emotionally anchored rather than anxious. “Commitment then becomes a choice rooted in security, not fear of abandonment,” Kohli explains.

Story continues below this ad

Love vs emotional dependence

Singh’s admission—‘mai shayad uske bina jee nahi sakti’—is raw and honest, but it raises an important psychological question: when does deep love tip into emotional dependence?

“The distinction lies in whether the relationship enhances one’s sense of self or replaces it,” Kohli clarifies. “Healthy bonding allows closeness while preserving individuality, personal goals, and emotional autonomy.”

ALSO READ | Bharti Singh details her ‘automatic’ intermittent fasting routine

Feeling unable to imagine life without a partner isn’t inherently unhealthy, she adds—if it comes from love and choice, not fear or loss of identity. “A relationship should be a source of strength, not the sole source of meaning.”

Kohli concludes that secure relationships are built when reassurance, acceptance, and honesty coexist. “When people feel emotionally safe, they don’t just fall in love; they stay grounded in it.”

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.