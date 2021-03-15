Make your kids independent: Mahhi Vij on letting children explore the ‘world of food’

Mahhi Vij on initiating clean eating habits in children early on. (Source: Mahhi Vij/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Motherhood comes with its own set of challenges. But it is important to not give up and learn each day while teaching your child the many aspects of life. Sharing one such essential part of a child’s learning journey, actor Mahhi Vij, mother to 1.5-year-old Tara posted about the need to make children “independent” early-on.

This is what she wrote alongside a few pictures of Tara enjoying various foods.

“Make your kids independent, teach them to learn and fly at a young age. Tara Jay Mahhi at one-and-a-half years has been eating on her own, deciding when she’s full, and learning to explore the world of food!”

Some of the general practices that can help new parents when it comes to initiating children to the world of food include

Offering a variety of foods

Encouraging healthy eating

Letting children decide if they are hungry or full

Offering healthy snacks between meals

Involving children in preparing food

Encouraging them to drink water rather than sweet drinks

Mahhi and Jay Bhanushali, who are also foster parents to Khushi and Rajveer, have never shied away from sharing snippets from their lives on social media.

