Dhoni and Sakshi complete 14 years of ‘knowing each other’: A timeline of their relationship

Former Indian Cricket Team’s captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni lives a rather guarded life, away from the prying eyes of the camera. Dhoni has not just given us countless memories with his on-field performances, but has also melted our hearts with his adorable love story with his wife Sakshi Dhoni. The couple marked 14 years of their first meeting today and Sakshi took to Instagram to celebrate this special day.

“Cheers to “14 years” of knowing each other! #december #jabwemet,” she wrote, as she shared an endearing photo of the two looking nothing less than a power couple in elegant ethnic outfits.

Sakshi and Dhoni’s first meeting 14 years ago was nothing short of a stroke of luck. The former, who was a hotel management trainee at Taj Hotel in Kolkata, met the cricketer during his stay there during one of India’s home series.

Talking about their first meet, Sakshi had once revealed, “The first time I met him was through a common friend, and it was the last day of my internship at Taj, and he seemed to be a very regular guy, like very normal.”

They kept their relationship a private affair and tied the knot on July 4, 2010, after a few years of dating. Since then, Sakshi has been a regular in the stadium, cheering for her husband enthusiastically from the stands.

In February 2015, the couple welcomed their daughter Ziva, who has the netizens in awe of her adorable antics and her impeccable singing talent.

While Dhoni shies away from social media, Sakshi keeps giving us sneak-peeks into their lives regularly. Last month, the cricketer was seen celebrating her birthday along with their daughter.

Earlier this year, on the occasion of their marriage anniversary, Sakshi had shared the picture of her special anniversary gift from her husband. Sharing the picture of a blue coloured vintage car, she had written, “Thank you for the anniversary gift.”

The film based on the cricketer’s life, M S Dhoni-The Untold Story, beautifully captured the fairytale story of Dhoni and Sakshi, where the late Sushant Singh Rajput had essayed the role of Dhoni while Sakshi’s role was portrayed by Kiara Advani.

