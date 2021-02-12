‘Life with you has been full of adventures’: Madhuri Dixit shares b’day wish for husband Sriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene’s love story is fairly well-known. They often share social media posts dedicated to each other, that give a peek into their lovely companionship. The doctor recently celebrated his birthday and the Devdas actor put up a lovely post expressing her love for him.

“Life with you has been so much fun & full of adventures, Ram. Thanks for being an amazing husband & a friend. Happy birthday. Love you.” she wrote.

She shared a selfie in which they can be seen laughing playfully.

Last year on their anniversary, the actor had shared another heartwarming post commenting on their relationship. “Today marks the beginning of another year, full of adventures with the man of my dreams. We are so different yet so alike & I am grateful to have you in my life. Happy Anniversary to you & us Ram (sic),” she wrote.

This was accompanied by a lovely throwback photo in which she looked gorgeous in a blue sari teamed with an intricately-embroidered shawl. The look was accessorised with a traditional Maharashtrian nath. In the second photo, which was more recent, she was spotted in a crisp white shirt teamed with blue jeans.