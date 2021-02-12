scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 12, 2021
Latest news

‘Life with you has been full of adventures’: Madhuri Dixit shares b’day wish for husband Sriram Nene

The actor shared a selfie in which the couple can be seen laughing playfully

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 12, 2021 1:20:48 pm
Check out the post here.(Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene’s love story is fairly well-known. They often share social media posts dedicated to each other, that give a peek into their lovely companionship. The doctor recently celebrated his birthday and the Devdas actor put up a lovely post expressing her love for him.

“Life with you has been so much fun & full of adventures, Ram. Thanks for being an amazing husband & a friend. Happy birthday. Love you.” she wrote.

She shared a selfie in which they can be seen laughing playfully.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Last year on their anniversary, the actor had shared another heartwarming post commenting on their relationship. “Today marks the beginning of another year, full of adventures with the man of my dreams. We are so different yet so alike & I am grateful to have you in my life. Happy Anniversary to you & us Ram (sic),” she wrote.

ALSO READ |‘We are different yet alike’: Madhuri Dixit shares heartwarming anniversary wish with a throwback pic

This was accompanied by a lovely throwback photo in which she looked gorgeous in a blue sari teamed with an intricately-embroidered shawl. The look was accessorised with a traditional Maharashtrian nath. In the second photo, which was more recent, she was spotted in a crisp white shirt teamed with blue jeans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Mughal Gardens, Mughal Gardens pictures, Mughal Gardens gallery, Express Wanderlust, indian express news
Mughal Gardens blooms again: Iconic Delhi landmark to open for public from February 13

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 12: Latest News

Advertisement
X