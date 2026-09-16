‘He had no idea who I was’: Madhuri Dixit wasn’t looking for love; then she met Dr Shriram Nene

Sometimes, love arrives when you least expect it — and with a little help from family. That’s exactly how Madhuri Dixit met her husband, Dr Shriram Nene.

During a conversation on The Anupam Kher Show in 2016, the actor recalled how her brother played cupid during her trip to Los Angeles. “My brother had very sneakily invited his family over. It happens, right, when siblings invite people over for a party and then ask you later about one person?” she said with a smile. “I’d always say I’m not looking for anybody. But this time, for the first time, after a party I knew someone would nudge me and ask if I liked him. And I did.”

Madhuri also shared how refreshing it was to meet someone who didn’t recognise her as a celebrity. “He had no idea who I was,” she said. “He actually asked me what I did for a living. I said, ‘I work in the movies.’” The two connected beyond fame and first impressions. “When I came to this decision, I never thought that ‘I’m at the top of my game’ and I’d be hurting my career by getting married,” she said. “There were no two ways about it. I had always decided that whenever I meet someone who could be my life partner, I wouldn’t think twice about it. And that’s what happened when I met Ram. I thought he’s the man I want to spend the rest of my life with.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

How important is it to feel seen for who you are rather than how others perceive you, especially at the start of a relationship?

Gurleen Baruah, existential psychotherapist at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “Feeling seen for who you are rather than how others perceive you is especially important at the start of a relationship because it sets the tone for authentic connection rather than infatuation with an image. The halo effect — where someone’s fame or talent makes people idealise their entire personality — can make it hard to feel truly known. This can be emotionally isolating for a person, as people fall in love with the idea of them rather than their full, real self.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial)

Feeling seen means being accepted in the messy, unguarded moments, not just for the polished public persona, adds Baruah. “It’s about being valued for your humour, your flaws, your human complexity — not just the roles you play or the perfection people project onto you. That’s why relationships rooted in authenticity feel so grounding; they give you permission to be more than just a symbol or a star. It’s about being loved for who you are — not for the story the world has created around you.”

What can we learn from Madhuri’s clarity that she wouldn’t overthink marriage even at the peak of her career?

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer to knowing when you’re ready to prioritise love and partnership — it’s deeply personal. Baruah explains, “Madhuri’s clarity about not overthinking marriage, even at the peak of her career, reflects a sense of inner alignment: knowing that love is not just a logical decision but also an intuitive one. It’s less about timing and more about feeling at home in the decision. For some, it comes when they feel secure in their own identity; for others, it’s about finding someone who makes the risk of vulnerability feel worth it.”

One way to gauge readiness is by asking yourself a few honest questions:

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Am I looking for a partner to complete me or to share with me?

Can I make space for someone else’s needs without losing my own?

Do I see this partnership as a choice, not a compulsion?



It’s also about recognising that no relationship is free from uncertainty — but choosing partnership means being willing to navigate that uncertainty together. “In the end, it’s not about waiting for life to be perfect, but about trusting that love, when chosen mindfully, can enrich whatever stage you’re at,” says the expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.