‘He just grew up on his own’: Madhu Chopra gets emotional, admits her son became ‘collateral damage’ of daughter Priyanka’s success; psychologist weighs in

"...During his growing up years, when he was a teenager, his father’s influence wasn’t much, my influence also wasn’t much, the grandmothers were the primary caretakers," she added

google-preferred-btn
madhu chopraMadhu Chopra belives that son Siddharth Chopra became the ‘collateral damage’ as he had to be left alone at home and ‘just grew up on his own’ (Images: Instagram/ Madhu Chopra, Sidharth Chopra)

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular stars globally. However, her mother, Madhu Chopra, recently revealed that the actor’s meteoric rise to stardom had an often-overlooked impact on her family, particularly her brother, Siddharth Chopra. Speaking candidly, she revealed how Siddharth became “collateral damage” to his sister’s success. “Siddharth was the collateral damage to all of Priyanka’s success. Because their dad (Late Dr Ashok Chopra) was working, I was with Priyanka; he just grew up on his own, and he was a teenager at that time,” Madhu said, her voice tinged with emotion. Reflecting on the challenges Siddharth faced, she added, “When I think about it, these are certain things that you had to deal with.”

Madhu Chopra also shared how she continues to witness the lingering effects of those formative years. “I see him struggling every day, and I feel that, okay god has blessed you, so just count your blessings, one by one, and it will surprise you what the lord has done. I count my blessings every day. I have two great kids, who love me, care for me,” she said on the Something Bigger Show.

Stressing that while Priyanka’s career took her across the world, Siddharth remained in India, navigating adolescence largely on his own while their parents balanced work and their elder child’s burgeoning career, Madhu reflected on her parenting approach during those years: “When I was with them, it was 100 per cent children’s time. That was really good. I think that’s how they could imbibe the work ethics also, that you have to work hard if you want to achieve something and also give time to yourself, your family and your life.”

madhu chopra Siddharth Chopra got married on on February 7, 2025 (Image: Instagram/Sidharth Chopra)

How does such isolation affect the child psychologically and emotionally?

Dr Himani Narula Khanna, developmental behavioural paediatrician and adolescent mental health expert, explains that younger children in such situations often face lasting emotional challenges. “Sometimes, parents are too inclined towards raising one particular child and are not able to devote adequate time to the other child. In such cases, the other child may end up raising themselves — which can cause a lot of impact on the child’s psychology. Children also receive inconsistent emotional availability from the parent which somewhere impacts the architecture of the developing brain and the emotional regulatory system,” Dr Narula notes.

This can lead to feelings of inadequacy, low self-esteem, and difficulty forming secure relationships, with long-term behavioral effects including impulsivity, anxiety, perfectionism, and hypervigilance. “The child may also display some externalising behaviors as a way of seeking attention. They may internalise the stress they experience, leading to more frequent episodes of anxiety and depression,” she adds.

Also Read | Madhu Chopra reflects on her most ‘vulnerable’ moment: ‘Felt I was being kept outside’

Advice for parents

To mitigate such challenges, Dr Narula recommends structured, quality interactions with each child. “Parents should schedule five to 10 minutes of uninterrupted time with their child every day and practice responsive parenting, constantly attuned to the child’s emotions, asking questions like ‘what was the best part of the day, how was your day, how are you feeling today, are you happy, are you sad?'” Small daily rituals like reading before bed, short walks, or involving siblings in nurturing activities can foster emotional security and resilience.

Dr Narula stress the importance of emotional presence, guidance, and structured support for children navigating such circumstances. “Creating a system where parents can support their multiple children and be emotionally present and responsive for both is crucial. This responsive connection helps prevent emotional difficulties and builds more secure relationships in the future,” she concludes.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. 

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Varanasi
Nick Jonas admits getting an anxiety attack on the Golden Globes red carpet: 'It hit me like a gut punch'
Nick Jonas gets anxiety attack at Golden Globes
Gastroenterologist explains how this simple activity helps avoid acid reflux, bloating: 'Don't want you to lie down'
digestion
‘I have to listen to her’: Rani Mukerji says daughter Adira ‘fires’ her; a psychologist explains how Gen Alpha kids are reshaping parent-child dynamics
Rani Mukerji shares her honest take on raising her daughter Adira Chopra
Advertisement
PHOTOS
winnie the pooh
Meet A.A. Milne: The creator of Winnie the Pooh
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20
IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score
Under-19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre’s form in focus as India face New Zealand in league finale
Ayush Mhatre india vs New Zealand U19 World Cup
Sports alarm bells: Toxic air outdoors, indoors not weather proof, International Olympic Committee takes note
Sports alarm bells: Toxic outdoors, no weather-proof indoors, IOC takes note
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Signature is going to be a flagship franchise, will bring Razr Fold to India: Motorola executive
The Signature is Motorola’s first flagship phone designed from the ground up, and the company appears confident it can take on heavyweights, including rivals such as the Galaxy S26 Plus and the iPhone 17.(Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Forza Horizon 6 officially announced, heads to Japan in 2026
Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled to launch on May 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Microsoft Store and Steam. (Image: Forza)
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Varanasi
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
Rs 13.7 crore watch: Jacob & Co unveils gem-studded ‘Opera Vantara’ featuring hand-painted Anant Ambani figurine: ‘can’t even figure out how to tell time’
Jacob & Co anant ambani watch
Merit alone can’t make you a CEO, says leadership coach; urges professionals to embrace office politics
He clarified that entrepreneurs need to approach office politics differently from corporate professionals
Lost cat travels over 115 miles across countries to reunite with owners
Despite local animal welfare groups' help and repeated returns to the area, the couple found no trace of their cat
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement