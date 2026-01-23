‘He just grew up on his own’: Madhu Chopra gets emotional, admits her son became ‘collateral damage’ of daughter Priyanka’s success; psychologist weighs in

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular stars globally. However, her mother, Madhu Chopra, recently revealed that the actor’s meteoric rise to stardom had an often-overlooked impact on her family, particularly her brother, Siddharth Chopra. Speaking candidly, she revealed how Siddharth became “collateral damage” to his sister’s success. “Siddharth was the collateral damage to all of Priyanka’s success. Because their dad (Late Dr Ashok Chopra) was working, I was with Priyanka; he just grew up on his own, and he was a teenager at that time,” Madhu said, her voice tinged with emotion. Reflecting on the challenges Siddharth faced, she added, “When I think about it, these are certain things that you had to deal with.”

Madhu Chopra also shared how she continues to witness the lingering effects of those formative years. “I see him struggling every day, and I feel that, okay god has blessed you, so just count your blessings, one by one, and it will surprise you what the lord has done. I count my blessings every day. I have two great kids, who love me, care for me,” she said on the Something Bigger Show.

Stressing that while Priyanka’s career took her across the world, Siddharth remained in India, navigating adolescence largely on his own while their parents balanced work and their elder child’s burgeoning career, Madhu reflected on her parenting approach during those years: “When I was with them, it was 100 per cent children’s time. That was really good. I think that’s how they could imbibe the work ethics also, that you have to work hard if you want to achieve something and also give time to yourself, your family and your life.”

Siddharth Chopra got married on on February 7, 2025 (Image: Instagram/Sidharth Chopra) Siddharth Chopra got married on on February 7, 2025 (Image: Instagram/Sidharth Chopra)

How does such isolation affect the child psychologically and emotionally?

Dr Himani Narula Khanna, developmental behavioural paediatrician and adolescent mental health expert, explains that younger children in such situations often face lasting emotional challenges. “Sometimes, parents are too inclined towards raising one particular child and are not able to devote adequate time to the other child. In such cases, the other child may end up raising themselves — which can cause a lot of impact on the child’s psychology. Children also receive inconsistent emotional availability from the parent which somewhere impacts the architecture of the developing brain and the emotional regulatory system,” Dr Narula notes.

This can lead to feelings of inadequacy, low self-esteem, and difficulty forming secure relationships, with long-term behavioral effects including impulsivity, anxiety, perfectionism, and hypervigilance. “The child may also display some externalising behaviors as a way of seeking attention. They may internalise the stress they experience, leading to more frequent episodes of anxiety and depression,” she adds.

Advice for parents

To mitigate such challenges, Dr Narula recommends structured, quality interactions with each child. “Parents should schedule five to 10 minutes of uninterrupted time with their child every day and practice responsive parenting, constantly attuned to the child’s emotions, asking questions like ‘what was the best part of the day, how was your day, how are you feeling today, are you happy, are you sad?'” Small daily rituals like reading before bed, short walks, or involving siblings in nurturing activities can foster emotional security and resilience.

Dr Narula stress the importance of emotional presence, guidance, and structured support for children navigating such circumstances. “Creating a system where parents can support their multiple children and be emotionally present and responsive for both is crucial. This responsive connection helps prevent emotional difficulties and builds more secure relationships in the future,” she concludes.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.