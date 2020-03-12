Love yourself: Here’s why you should never be body negative

By eliminating some words from your lexicon, you can give a big boost to your self esteem. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) By eliminating some words from your lexicon, you can give a big boost to your self esteem. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

We all tend to react negatively towards our body from time to time. Sometimes it is the body weight that we are not okay with, other times it is the skin that is making us upset. And while we may not be aware, body negativity can perpetuate a negative body image and mindset, one that can be detrimental for our self worth. Besides, it is all about owning and loving yourself with all your flaws, right?

Mental health experts say it is imperative to turn the situation around. By eliminating some words from your lexicon, you can give a big boost to your self esteem. Listed here are some things you must never ever say about your body.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra loves matki; have you tried it?

‘I can’t believe I ate that’

Remember that eating disorders are real. So when you eat anything that is mildly unhealthy, you signal your brain to feel guilty about it. The guilt can further cause frustration, anger and other mental health issues. Experts advise against categorising your food as good and bad. While healthy eating is recommended, occasional cheats are all right, too. Do not beat yourself too much about it, as you are not defined by the food you eat.

The ‘I am so fat’ rhetoric

This is the most negative thing to say about yourself, mainly because fat shaming is a real thing that is perpetuated globally. It has a negative spin to it, one that insinuates you are lazy or not worthy enough. Also, calling yourself fat all the time can make you want to change yourself. It can make you feel not good enough. This is not a good mind space to be at.

While healthy eating is recommended, occasional cheats are all right, too. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) While healthy eating is recommended, occasional cheats are all right, too. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

‘I will be happy when…’

This is a dangerous trajectory. When you set your happiness on some future goal, you jeopardise your present. This can lead to confusion, and also depression, warn experts. Do not define your present by what you want for the future. The obsession with losing weight is unhealthy, and you are unlikely to magically feel okay after shedding the said weight.

‘I am ugly’

A lot of people say this from time to time. They trash-talk themselves in front of the mirror. They are critical of their weight, clothes, looks, etc. Experts say that while it is difficult to look beyond your physical flaws, you must validate your own self, before seeking validation outside. Tell yourself that you are beautiful and worthy, instead.

ALSO READ | This is the best cheese in the world!

Hating a particular body part

A lot of people do this; they are extremely critical of one body part, say their nose, and keep talking negatively about it. Remember that negativity attracts more negativity. And besides, while you may think that other people’s focus would be on the said body part when they interact with you, it is not so. You are because of all of you — every feature defines your being. So, the next time you feel like being critical of your body part, think about the part that you like the best.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd