Love, rivalry and match nights: How sports bring couples together

As an 11-year-old boy, Karan Sharma picked up watching football in 2008, and would sneak out to watch midnight Champions League matches with his childhood friends. Over the course of a decade, that passion dimmed as friends moved on and drifted apart, and football just became background noise. Then his friend Ayushi Sancheti said yes to watching matches, and something shifted. “Suddenly I was the one in the teacher’s chair explaining why Haaland was offside and that beautiful goal got cancelled. It genuinely made me fall in love with the sport all over again,” the cinematographer and founder of The Bigger Picture told indianexpress.com.

Ayushi and Karan started out as just friends back in 2024, right around the UEFA Euro. What began as casually catching matches at cafés slowly turned into late-night games at home with a pint of beer in hand. Soon, she went from barely knowing the rules of football to genuinely looking forward to match days. Then came the FIFA World Cup 2026, and somehow football became a part of their routine.

“We were planning our schedules around kick-offs, hunting for screening spots, staying up for matches at impossible hours, and having post-match debates that often lasted much longer than the actual 90 minutes. Our chats slowly filled up with football memes, Erling Haaland reels, and the occasional ‘I told you they’d win,’” the head of brand marketing and associations at Kommunity PR added.

Understanding your partner’s way of reacting to the sport helps couples avoid unnecessary conflict. (Magnific) Understanding your partner’s way of reacting to the sport helps couples avoid unnecessary conflict. (Magnific)

When sports becomes a litmus test

Dr Manasvi M, Consultant Adult Psychiatrist, Maarga Mind Care, Bengaluru, said that from a relationship perspective, it is a great indicator of how people communicate, handle differences, and support each other.

“The first aspect sports taps into when couples watch together is social identity since people are not just supporting a team; they see the sport or team as a part of who they are. Their favourite club, country or athlete becomes deeply meaningful to them.”

Karan and Ayushi plan to start watching All or Nothing together next, and she already knows it’s going to become another excuse to pause every few minutes to discuss tactics, players, and relive matches they have watched. “At this point, football isn’t just a sport in our relationship; it’s becoming a shared language,” she said candidly.

When the pickleball craze took off, Ayushi was also one of the first people to jump on it. She convinced Karan to come play with her and her friends a couple of times. “After his first session, he texted me saying, ‘You’ll kill me for saying thank you again, but I’m so glad you dragged me there,’” she added.

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Dr Manasvi reiterated that watching and playing sports create an emotional experience at the end of the day. “Celebrating a win, feeling nervous together during a tough match or even being disappointed together can help couples build memories and rituals,” the psychologist explained.

“If a person’s partner dismisses this or mocks this attachment even in a joking manner, it can feel more personal than intended. The issue then is whether the person feels understood and respected,” she told indianexpress.com.

Perspective on life

Priyanka Bhosale is glad she got into watching sports and even learning one, all thanks to her husband, Akilesh Subramanian. “It changed my perspective on life, and made me think differently and see things in a whole new light,” shared the communications consultant based in Mumbai. “Even though we support different clubs, there’s no bad blood between us. In fact, Akilesh believes that makes it ‘even more fun and competitive.’”

Meanwhile, Akilesh said, “The nicest part is that she didn’t just accept my love for sports; she became a part of it in her own way. These little shared interests, the rivalry, the conversations and playing together have added another fun dimension to our relationship.”

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However, Amitav Sethi often spends match days placating his partner. “Whenever I say that I have a match or race to catch, she’s like… ‘you don’t have time for me, all of this is more important for you,’” shared the Pune-based IT professional.

His solution? “Two burgers every two days, along with chocolates and a stuffed toy,” he admitted sheepishly.

Sethi’s example revealed an interesting insight into how couples handle disagreements. “Healthy relationships are not built on always agreeing but on being able to disagree without attacking the other person. If a couple can laugh, listen, and respect each other’s views and emotions, and tackle emotionally charged moments, it reflects a strong relationship,” Dr Manasvi remarked.

The psychiatrist commented that different people react differently to excitement, disappointment, and frustration. “Sometimes a person may need time alone after a loss while others may want to analyse a certain moment of the game with their partner. One may enjoy competitive banter while the other may feel hurt by it,” she said.

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And while neither response is wrong, understanding your partner’s way of reacting to the sport helps couples avoid unnecessary conflict.

If a match has left one partner frustrated or disappointed, the expert said that giving them space to process those feelings before discussing the game can prevent arguments.

“Practising empathy, listening without trying to prove a point and remembering that you’re on the same team in the relationship, even if you’re supporting different teams on the field, can help couples navigate differences without letting them affect their bond,” she reiterated.

When sports acts as a dating filter

Growing up in a Bengali household, Rajlakshmi Ghosh Dastidar saw the East Bengal-Mohun Bagan rivalry play out up close. And for her, “that’s not just a match, that’s an emotion.”

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So now, as someone occasionally entertaining the idea of potential dates, if she comes across someone who knows their local football, their own state and country’s league more than just the big international ones, she is already impressed.

“I love when someone knows and appreciates their own languages, their own cinema, their own art forms, not just the globally popular stuff,” admitted the Bengaluru-based content producer.

Looking back, sport has been a funny little relationship glue for a lot of couples. One sport brought Ayushi and Karan closer by giving them something to obsess over together, and another got Priyanka and Akilesh off the couch, introduced them to new people, and quietly changed some of their everyday habits. Who knew football and pickleball could do so much heavy lifting?

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.