‘Love is like reparenting your inner child’: Amid dating rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur on why real love changes you; therapist explains

Mrunal Thakur shared her deeply personal view of love as emotional healing. An expert weighs in on why receiving love is hard and how surrender can cross into dependence.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 12:00 PM IST
Mrunal Thakur on emotional healing through relationshipsMrunal Thakur on emotional healing through relationships (Source: Instagram/Mrunal Thakur)
Make us preferred source on Google

Love is not just about romance or companionship; for many, it becomes a space for emotional growth, healing, and learning how to give and receive care. Recently, Mrunal Thakur shared her thoughts on love while promoting her music video Bheegi Bheegi. Amid dating rumours linking her to Dhanush, she chose to focus not on speculation but on what love means to her personally. 

Speaking to Filmygyan, she said, “I think love is a beautiful feeling and should happen to each and everyone on this planet. It changes you into a better person. It is literally like reparenting and fixing your inner child issues. It’s like the most beautiful thing in the world. I really pray and hope that everyone finds love in their life.” Her words frame love as a deeply transformative experience rather than a fleeting emotion.

When the conversation turned to whether women in love tend to give more, Mrunal pushed back against the idea. “Not necessarily. I disagree. Anyone who is in love is more giving. But what is important in love is to accept it also. Sometimes, it is very difficult to receive love and acknowledge love. The definition of love has been changing,” she said. Expanding on this, she added, “The only constant thing is love. It’s how you receive, there’s a lover, there’s a beloved. When anyone is in love, they are the givers. It doesn’t matter – woman, man, no. Jab pyaar hota hai (when there’s love), you just do things for that person. You just surrender!” These reflections raise important questions about emotional balance, boundaries, and what healthy love looks like in everyday relationships.

How can romantic relationships influence emotional healing or unresolved childhood patterns?

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “Inner child work refers to recognising and healing emotional wounds formed in childhood due to unmet needs such as safety, validation, affection, or consistency. These early experiences don’t disappear with age; they quietly shape adult beliefs, emotional reactions, and relationship patterns.”

When unresolved, Khangarot states, these wounds often show up in romantic relationships as fear of abandonment, excessive people-pleasing, difficulty trusting, emotional shutdowns, or intense reactions to small triggers. “Secure adult relationships can support emotional healing — not by ‘fixing’ each other, but by offering consistency, emotional safety, and repair after conflict.”

Why do many people struggle to accept love, even when they desire it?

Khangarot explains, “Many individuals grow up internalising the belief that love must be earned, performed for, or sacrificed for—rather than received freely. When self-esteem is fragile or the self-concept is built around inadequacy or hyper-independence, love can feel unfamiliar, undeserved, or even unsafe.”

Mrunal Thakur is rumoured to be dating Dhanush Mrunal Thakur is rumoured to be dating Dhanush (Source: Express photo)

People who struggle to accept love often minimise affection, doubt their partner’s intentions, or feel uncomfortable with care and vulnerability. Khangarot states that compliments may be dismissed, emotional closeness may trigger guilt or anxiety, and consistency may feel suspicious rather than reassuring. “This can create imbalanced relationship dynamics where one partner overgives while the other keeps emotional distance, reinforcing feelings of rejection or exhaustion on both sides.”

Story continues below this ad

How can individuals ensure that surrendering in love doesn’t lead to loss of self or unhealthy emotional dependence?

Surrendering in love becomes unhealthy when it happens without psychological boundaries or awareness of one’s own needs. Psychological boundaries allow individuals to stay emotionally connected without losing their sense of self, values, or autonomy.

Khangarot notes, “Unhealthy emotional dependence usually develops when a person expects a partner to meet needs that were previously unmet — such as validation, security, or self-worth. When these needs are unconsciously outsourced to the relationship, love can shift into over-adjustment, fear of conflict, or self-silencing to preserve closeness.”

Healthy surrender involves knowing which needs can be shared and supported within a relationship, and which ones require self-regulation, self-soothing, and personal growth. 

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
‘Love is like reparenting your inner child’: Amid dating rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur on why real love changes you; therapist explains
Mrunal Thakur on emotional healing through relationships
Oncologist shares case of non-tobacco related cancer in 21-year-old man with 'sharp teeth,' says 'It could have been identified'
sharp tooth
Fasting in the mornings, cheat days, and no wheat: 'Khosla Ka Ghosla!' actor Parvinn Dabass on habits that keep him fit at 50
Parvinn Dabass, Parvinn Dabass interview, Parvinn Dabass Khosla Ka Ghosla, Parvinn Dabass diet, Parvinn Dabass wife, Parvinn Dabass net worth, Parvinn Dabass indian express
Why many people may become more introverted with age
Discover how personality shifts with age as we explore whether growing more introverted and quieter over time is a natural part of aging.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
poetry
Ancient poetic styles and their legacy
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
Uzbekistan
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan
Sooryavanshi
Pen, paper and brain: Why writing by hand still matters in the age of screens
Unlike typing, which relies on repetitive finger movements, writing by hand involves fine motor control, spatial planning and constant feedback between the eyes and the hand. (Image: Freepik)
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
‘Love is like reparenting your inner child’: Amid dating rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur on why real love changes you; therapist explains
Mrunal Thakur on emotional healing through relationships
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Japanese Ambassador says this Bengaluru outlet serves 'India’s best pizza’, shares photos
The photos show the envoy dining at the outlet of Pizza 4P’s, a brand founded in Vietnam
Man lies under a moving train for reel, Hyderabad cop reacts: 'Be responsible, not reckless'
After the train passes over him, the man stands unhurt and poses for the camera
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
Indian man takes amma to US, gives her a tour of his office: ‘every mother’s dream come true’
The video begins with the techie's mother standing outside the Charles Schwab office
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement