Across the table: What love taught me about identity, adjustment, and the emotional side of eating together

I am a non-vegetarian. To give you a clearer picture, every time I am asked if I eat meat, I don’t hesitate to specify that I am a hardcore non-vegetarian. The kind who is happiest when there is something on the plate that was alive the day before. Or that morning. Duh. What I am not, though, is the kind who judges those who don’t eat meat, rolls their eyes at vegetarians, forces people to “at least try the curry”, or treats non-vegetarianism like some superior life experience everyone else is tragically missing out on.

I grew up in Kannur, a beautiful coastal town in Kerala (a solid 10/10, if tourism boards ever need a reference), where over 90 per cent of the population is non-vegetarian and fish appears on the table with the reliability of sunlight. Food there is rhythm, it is geography, inheritance. So when I moved to Delhi for my post-graduation and started dating a Jain woman, raised in a household where even the idea of non-vegetarian food bordered on blasphemy, it felt like crossing into a different emotional and cultural universe.

Even in my early twenties, I believed romantic partners should share a mutual love for food. But love has a way of dismantling your certainties. We began cautiously: only vegetarian food when we ate out together. Over time, the relationship evolved to a point where we would order our separate “curries” with tandoori bread, relishing two completely different worlds, sitting across the same table. It was progress, of a sort. It was also brutal on our pockets.

I would be lying if I said this difference in culinary choices did not create unnecessary ripples in our relationship. Once, a restaurant in Greater Kailash 1 served us a chicken dish instead of the vegetarian one she had ordered and the kind of hungama that ensued. Not saying she was not right in losing her cool after having a piece of chicken by mistake, and I did stand by her, but that encounter showed me a clearer picture of where food really stands in our lives. Certainly not a great way to look at a relationship that needs nurturing, but when things go south, such basic issues become world wars in seconds.

That day taught me something uncomfortable: food is never just food. It is belief and boundary, it is identity. And when identities clash, even a plate can become a battlefield.

Years later, I dated someone who was more committed to being a non-vegetarian than I had ever been. Cooking, eating, experimenting, indulging — food became our shared language of intimacy. That relationship also left me 25 kilos heavier. Balance, as it turns out, was never one of my strongest virtues.

Somewhere between these two extremes, I began to understand something that had nothing to do with being a “foodie” couple. Food was never about taste alone. It was about adjustment, power, tenderness, identity, and how much of yourself you were willing to bend without feeling erased. Instagram celebrates couples who eat together, but it never shows couples who negotiate eating together.

Story continues below this ad

Having said that, it was not until I met my fiancée, a fellow Malayali, that I truly understood how a shared cultural context around food can steady a relationship. For the first time, food did not feel like a negotiation. It felt like home. There was no need to explain why coconut oil mattered, why butter chicken tasted better with Kerala porotta, or why certain meals were tied to certain moods, seasons, and silences. We spoke the same culinary language without translating ourselves. We still disagree, of course. But the disagreements happen inside a shared grammar. There is no need to defend where we come from.

Psychologically, this ease is not trivial. When two people share similar food cultures, they are sharing memory systems. Food is one of the earliest ways humans learn safety, comfort, and belonging. When your partner eats what you grew up eating, your nervous system relaxes. There is less vigilance, less performance, less need to justify your instincts. The relationship gains a certain degree of efficiency, if I may put it that way.

Also Read | The ghost of exes past: How to stop old relationships from haunting your present

Couples with similar food preferences often clash less over logistics and more over life. What to cook, where to eat, what to order, whose craving matters today—these become non-issues. That saved emotional energy gets redirected into deeper conversations, ambition, intimacy, and play. Shared food culture reduces friction, and reduced friction increases emotional availability.

With differing food choices, relationships operate in a different psychological terrain. Every meal becomes a site of negotiation. Who adjusts today? Who compromises more often? Whose food becomes “normal” and whose becomes “special”? Over time, if these adjustments are not conscious and reciprocal, resentment builds. One partner may feel unseen. The other may feel burdened. Food stops being nourishment and starts becoming emotional bookkeeping.

Story continues below this ad

There is also an invisible hierarchy that can creep in. One cuisine gets labelled “lighter,” “cleaner,” “healthier,” or “more evolved,” while the other becomes “heavy,” “smelly,” or “indulgent.” When one person’s food is constantly explained, hidden, or apologised for, it ceases being just culinary judgments, and begins to erode their sense of cultural legitimacy inside the relationship.

Having said that, when the people are right, couples with different food cultures often develop stronger communication muscles. They learn negotiation, patience, and empathy in practical ways. They are forced to confront “differences” early, not in abstract values, but in daily rituals. When done well, this builds emotional maturity. When done poorly, it creates fatigue.

What my relationship with my fiancée taught me is that similarity brings rest. Difference brings growth. Both can sustain love. But they demand different kinds of emotional labour – similarity asks for gratitude, difference asks for constant emotional intelligence.

Sharing a food culture is like sharing a mother tongue. You may both speak other languages fluently, but there is a softness that only your first language carries. A shorthand. A trust. A comfort that does not need explanation. And in long relationships, comfort is stabilising, not boring. It is what allows passion to survive without becoming exhausting. In India, you don’t just marry a person. You marry their kitchen, their childhood, and their hunger.