‘Entire generation of people have not been educated…’: Bryan Johnson writes an intimacy manual for his young adult son

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Many parents feel uncomfortable discussing sexuality with their children, something experts point out begins with compassionate discussions about gender. To initiate a discussion with his young adult son on intimacy, American biohacker Bryan Johnson wrote an instruction manual after his kid raised questions on the subject.
“We have this entire generation of people who have not been educated on how to make love, and what exactly happens,” the longevity entrepreneur told Business Insider.
“When you put your hand on your partner and move it fast, the body processes that touch differently. If you move it slower than 3 cm per second, the nerve fibres say, ‘I feel intimate.’ The speed of touch communicates to the nerve fibres how we are connected…People read this (manual) and went, ‘This is like 50 Shades of Grey, longevity version,'” he added.
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According to Shravani Bongu, Psychologist and PhD Scholar, children are naturally curious. If parents do not provide answers, children will seek other, perhaps less reliable, sources. Here’s what you can do:
Bongu also mentioned that it is critical to address internet safety and media literacy in the digital age. “Teach youngsters about appropriate internet use, the dangers of revealing personal information online, and how to critically analyse content,” she advised.
She recommended framing your answers based on the child’s age, level of comprehension, and the nature of the question. “Let them know that there are no wrong questions, and they can always come to you, no matter what. If you want to initiate the conversation yourself, make sure the environment is comfortable and create a safe space between you and your child,” the psychologist concluded.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.