‘Get married to a Manipuri boy’: Lin Laishram on love, doubts, tying the knot with Randeep Hooda

Navigating relationships in adulthood often comes with more complexity than fairytales suggest — something actor Randeep Hooda’s wife Lin Laishram knows all too well.

Though her wedding to Randeep in November 2023 was deeply rooted in love and tradition, the road to that commitment wasn’t without uncertainty. “I wanted to get married, but I was not sure if this was the right person because when you get married late, there’s a lot going on in your head,” Lin shared in an interview with Hauterrfly. “My parents, they would keep saying, ‘get married to a Manipuri boy’, or Randeep’s parents would say, ‘you should only get married into a Jaat family’.”

She opened up about how she felt very comfortable with Randeep the moment she met him, stating, “A very weird thing I felt when I first saw him… I felt that I knew him. I felt very comfortable around him; something about him made me feel very comfortable.” She added, “So we were also kind of confused about this, so we were trying to figure out the relationship.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Lin also reflected on the cultural and emotional expectations that shaped her hesitations, and how living together during the pandemic changed their dynamic. “During the Covid time, we started actually living together… there was a lot of adjustment. But both of us felt so easy during the Covid-19, we were saying ‘arey, yeh toh acha hai (Oh, this is good)’,” she recalled with a laugh.

Through shared space and slowed-down time, Lin found the clarity she needed on whether to continue this relationship or not. “Ultimately, I found my space, which Randeep really helped with — making me feel comfortable in whoever I was.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

How does age impact decision-making in long-term relationships, and what are some healthy ways to approach such doubts?

Jai Arora, counselling psychologist and co-founder at Kirana Counselling, tells indianexpress.com, “As we get older, we bring more life experiences to relationship decisions, which can make us more thoughtful, but also more prone to doubts. Whether it is fear of missing out, seeing one’s friends getting married or finding oneself not ready to settle down, both are valid and common human experiences.”

He adds, “The Gottman Institute emphasises building a ‘Sound Relationship House’ on trust and commitment. Healthy approaches involve open talks about your shared values and future, not just societal ‘shoulds’ (like marrying within a specific community). Discuss your non-negotiables and life vision together. Seeking objective advice can help you discern your own reservations from external pressures.”

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What can cohabitation before marriage reveal about relationship compatibility, especially when it’s unplanned?

Cohabitation, even when unplanned, offers a unique lens into the day-to-day realities of a relationship, states Arora. “There is significance in understanding your partner’s habits, communication style under stress, and how they navigate shared responsibilities. These can become topics of conversations, arguments and foundations for how the couple would navigate conflict in the future. Facing external stressors together and navigating daily life in close quarters can accelerate the discovery of both strengths and weaknesses in the partnership.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.