The 80/20 rule for mental health: How to do less and feel better

In today’s fast-paced world, where demands from various areas of our lives often collide, the art of seamlessly juggling multiple responsibilities has become a sought-after skill.

From navigating professional commitments to nurturing personal relationships and pursuing individual passions, striking the right balance can feel daunting.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Content creator Ali Abdaal discusses this in his Instagram reel. He reveals, “No one can actually juggle everything without feeling overwhelmed. The trick is to drop some of the balls… is to just let some things fade away.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Abdaal (@aliabdaal)

To clarify this further, Gurleen Baruah, organisational psychologist and executive coach at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “We live in an age of information overload, where there’s always something happening, and FOMO drives us to excel in every area of life.”

Strategies or techniques do you recommend for balancing multiple responsibilities

The first strategy is to set clear goals, she states. Instead of picking 30 goals a year, choose just 4 to 5 major goals in areas that matter most to you, such as 2 personal, 2 professional, and 1 spiritual goal.

Second, it’s crucial to use delegation and automation. Not everything needs to be done by you. Evaluate the value of tasks against your time.

Third, shift your focus from time management to attention management. Everyone has the same 24 hours a day, so be mindful of where you direct your focus and attention.

“Remember, balance will never be a perfect 50-50 split. It might look like 20-30-40-10 or any other distribution, depending on the day or phase of life. For instance, a new job might demand more work time, while new parents may need to prioritise personal time to care for their baby,” Baruah says.

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Importance of setting boundaries

Setting boundaries is crucial in preventing burnout because it allows you to play the long game without getting exhausted by saying yes to everything, Baruah stresses, which often comes at the cost of your well-being and what truly matters to you. By establishing clear limits, you “protect your energy and focus on what is most important”, ensuring you maintain a healthy balance and prevent burnout.



Engaging in hobbies and leisure activities that you enjoy can significantly boost your mental well-being. (Source: Freepik) Engaging in hobbies and leisure activities that you enjoy can significantly boost your mental well-being. (Source: Freepik)

She adds, “Identify what matters to you. Determine your non-negotiables, what energises you, and what drains your energy. Write all of this down so you know your high and low points, what you want, and what you don’t want. This clarity will guide you in setting effective boundaries.”

Remember, you cannot pour from an empty cup. Say “no” to tasks and commitments that you cannot do justice to, and seek help from others, both personally and professionally, she says. “Often, we fear that saying no will make others love or accept us less, but in reality, it’s about seeking validation. Not setting boundaries can lead to self-harm through self-criticism, which can further cause criticism of others and a negative outlook on life.”

Tips or practices for maintaining mental and emotional well-being

Here are some tips and practices for maintaining mental and emotional well-being while managing a busy and diverse schedule:

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Apply the 80/20 principle: The 80/20 principle, or Pareto Principle, suggests that 80% of your results come from 20% of your efforts. Identify the key activities that contribute the most to your well-being and focus on those.

Link habits to identity: In “Atomic Habits,” James Clear emphasises the importance of linking habits to your identity. Instead of focusing on outcomes, identify the type of person you want to be.

Prioritise hobbies and leisure activities: Engaging in hobbies and leisure activities that you enjoy can significantly boost your mental well-being. Schedule regular time for activities that relax and rejuvenate you.



Incorporate regular exercise: Physical activity is essential for mental and emotional well-being. Exercise releases endorphins, reduces stress, and improves mood.

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Practice meditation and mindfulness: These practices can help manage stress and improve focus. Set aside a few minutes each day to meditate or practice mindfulness.

Be kind to yourself: Recognise that it’s okay to have off days. Don’t be too hard on yourself when things don’t go as planned.