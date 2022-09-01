scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone part ways: A timeline of their relationship

Leonardo and Camila first sparked dating rumours in 2018 after they were spotted enjoying a vacation in Aspen, Colorado

Leonardo and Camila have reportedly parted ways. (Source: File, Camila Morrone/Instagram)

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have reportedly parted ways after four years of relationship. As the couple mostly kept their relationship away from the prying eyes of the public, the reason behind their breakup remains unknown. “Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the summer. There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion,” a source told The Sun.

Amid rising speculations around the reason for their split, many have attributed it to Leonardo’s dating history as he is known to date only women under 25 years of age. In June this year, Camila celebrated her 25th birthday and the couple was last seen together on July 4, celebrating American Independence Day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LE BANANA (@lebananas) 

Leonardo and Camila first sparked dating rumours in 2018 after they were spotted enjoying a vacation in Aspen, Colorado. Reportedly, they started dating six months after meeting at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

However, they kept their relationship mostly private apart from a few vacation pictures that surfaced online. In a rare public appearance, the couple sat next to each during the UEFA Champions League in 2018 and in April 2019, they attended Coachella together.

During an interview with The Los Angeles Times in December 2019, Camila opened up about the 22-year age difference between her and Leonardo. “There are so many relationships in Hollywood?—and in the history of the world?—where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date. I probably would be curious about it too.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paul Nexo (@glam_illu) 

Things between the two took a serious turn when Leonardo brought her as a date for the 2020 Oscar ceremony.

In September last year, the couple was photographed attending the US Open and early this year, they made a rare public outing as the two stepped out for lunch in New York City.

After a relationship of over 4 years, the couple has now seemed to amicably part ways.

