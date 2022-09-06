scorecardresearch
Amid rumours of Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen’s split, here’s looking at their relationship timeline

The breakup rumours come months after the founder and first chairman of Indian Premier League announced that the former beauty pageant winner is his "better-looking partner" and his "partner-in-crime".

News of Modi and Sen's breakup starting doing the rounds when he changed his bio on Instagram, which formerly read, "Founder @iplt20 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE -- finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47 [Sic]."

Rumour mills are abuzz that all is not well in the Lalit Modi-Sushmita Sen love paradise, and that the couple is headed to splitsville, months after the founder and first chairman of Indian Premier League announced that the former beauty pageant winner is his “better-looking partner” and his “partner-in-crime”.

The announcement, which many netizens called ‘bizarre’, was made on the Instagram account of Modi who, in July, had shared a series of pictures announcing his feelings to the world. It featured a long and strange caption that seemed confusing to some.

Others called it misleading, for there was radio silence on Sen’s end, who only ever shared a cryptic message a day after her rumoured beau proclaimed his love.

Since nothing was confirmed nor denied — but netizens were invested in this supposedly-brief social media romance for the past several weeks — we look at a timeline of their relationship via whatever information about it was shared on the photo-sharing app.

In July this year, Modi, 58, shared an album of pictures that featured photographs of his and Sen’s — some from their purportedly-recent romantic getaway/s and others from years ago, when he was still in India.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

The caption read, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour – Maldives, Sardinia – with the families — not to mention my better-looking partner @sushmitasen47.” The businessman added that there was a “new beginning, a new life finally”, and that he was “over the moon”.

“In love, does not mean marriage yet. But, one that by god’s grace will happen. I just announced that we are together,” his post read. It also featured his former wife Minal Modi in one of the pictures, who passed away in 2018.

In other pictures, Sen, 46, and Modi appeared to be posing on a boat, with their families and friends, dining at a restaurant, clicking some selfies, etc. Then, there were photographs of them from IPL days. In one of the clicks, Modi appeared to hold Sen by her hair, lovingly looking at her, while she smiled back.

Naturally, it shocked many people, who found them to be the least-likely couple. In response to this, the former Miss Universe shared a selfie with her daughters, writing, “I am in a happy place! Not married…no rings…Unconditionally surrounded by love! Enough clarification given…now back to life and work!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

“Thank you for always sharing in my happiness…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB anyway!” she added.

Over the next few weeks, while Modi continued to single-handedly address social media trolling and hate, Sen maintained a dignified silence and was even spotted making appearances with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

Finally, news of Modi and Sen’s breakup started doing the rounds when he changed his bio on Instagram, which formerly read, “Founder @iplt20 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE — finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47 [Sic].”

But, on Tuesday, he changed his Instagram profile picture and even updated his bio by dropping Sen’s name, leading to speculations that the couple has called it quits.

The updated bio reads, “Founder @iplt20 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE – Moon [Sic].”

