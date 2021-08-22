Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott to become parents again: A timeline of their relationship

Kylie Jenner — the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters — and her beau Travis Scott, who have been in an on-again, off-again relationship for some time now, are reportedly expecting their second child. The couple already has a three-year-old daughter Stormi, and according to news reports, has been wanting a sibling for their little one for a while now. While the entire family is thrilled with this news, fans are excited, too.

As such, here is a look at their romantic timeline, from when they first met to now, as they get ready to welcome baby no. 2! Read on.

In March 2017, Jenner ended her long-term relationship with Tyga, and in April, she was spotted holding hands with Scott at Coachella. At that time, a source had told People that they were just flirting to make Tyga jealous, but in reality, Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods had revealed the two had a lot of chemistry.

Later that month, Jenner and Scott made a joint appearance at an NBA playoff game. They seemed affectionate and very much a couple. In early May 2017, Jenner got pregnant with the couple’s first child Stormi Webster, who was born on February 1, 2018.

In 2017, Jenner and Scott also attended and hung out at the Met Gala, and within the next few weeks, people started to notice that they had become inseparable. Then Scott started writing songs for her, starting with ‘Butterfly Effect‘, which was released May 2017. While the song never explicitly mentioned Jenner, the rapper talked about a girl who “caught the waves”. “Need ya love, not a need it is a must / Feelin’ stuck, you know how to keep me up / Icy love, icy like a hockey puck,” he rapped, and later even posted a photo of Jenner on his Instagram with the caption, “BUTTERFLY EFFECT”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

Interestingly, in June 2017, the couple got matching butterfly tattoos, and in the following month, Jenner covered her ‘Tyga’ tattoo.

In September 2017, news broke that Jenner, then 20, was pregnant with her first child. And while the family and the couple kept it a big secret, she gave birth on February 1, 2018. Scott was believed to have been present in the delivery room.

Later, the new mother took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post, apologising to her fans for “keeping [them] in the dark”, but saying that she “needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

She also shared a touching video documenting her pregnancy, titled ‘To Our Daughter‘. In it, she gave fans an intimate glimpse into her relationship with Scott.

While posting the first photo of her then newborn, Jenner mentioned Stormi’s full name in the caption: “Stormi Webster”. Webster is the last name of her father, who was born ‘Jacques Webster Jr’, and uses ‘Travis Scott’ as a stage name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

In February 2018, Scott gifted Jenner a $1.4 million Ferrari as a “push present”, given to new mothers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloe & Kylie 💋💫 (@khlokylie)

A few appearances later, the family of three took off on a holiday to Turks and Caicos, sharing many photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

In May 2018, they attended the Met Gala together as a couple, and in July 2018, they were featured on the cover of GQ for their first joint photoshoot. Jenner and Scott opened up about their relationship: “Kylie actually likes me for me… I’m not into all the other s**t. I don’t get involved. I’m over here. Kylie is different,” Scott had told the magazine.

Jenner had admitted that the two go “the extra mile” to keep their relationship private, revealing “the most romantic thing” he has ever done for her. “On my birthday, he woke me up out of bed at like six in the morning. He was like, ‘We gotta go,’ and I’m just like half asleep, like, ‘What do you mean? What do you mean?’ And he just starts pulling me, and the sun was just coming up, and he had flowers all the way down his house and violin players everywhere,” she had said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

In December 2018, Scott said he’d soon propose to Jenner. He told Rolling Stone they’d tie the knot soon. “We’ll get married soon. I’ve just got to sturdy up — I’ve got to propose in a fire way,” he had said.

In April 2019, the couple got matching tattoos of their daughter’s name at Scott’s birthday party. In September 2019, they posed for Playboy’s ‘Pleasure Issue‘.

But, news soon broke that Jenner and Scott were “taking some time, but not done”. By October, 2019, the split was confirmed. Jenner wrote on Twitter, “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. “Our friendship and our daughter is a priority.”

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

By March 2020, they were reportedly back together, and in May 2021, reports claimed they were “exploring their relationship romantically again”.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle