Kristen Stewart engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer: A timeline of their relationship

Kristen Stewart is engaged to her girlfriend of two years Dylan Meyer. The Twilight star dropped the news on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, telling the host, “We’re marrying, it’s happening”. She also talked about the proposal, saying, “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it.”

According to reports, Stewart — who has previously dated her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson — first met Meyer eight years ago on the sets of a movie. But, they reconnected again after six years.

The 31-year-old Spencer actor had previously said that the couple’s romance began when Dylan arrived at the same party that she was at. And in a total rom-com style, Kristen had told Dylan, “Where have you been and how have I not known you?”

The couple was purportedly in love within two weeks of this encounter.

In August 2019, the pair made its first public appearance, when they were spotted embracing while out for a walk. Back then, Stewart had recently split from her model girlfriend Stella Maxwell.

Meyer, a screenwriter, is known for her work on Moxie and Rock Bottom. The couple went Instagram official in October 2019, when Meyer posted an intimate picture of the two of them sharing a kiss, captioning it, “Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police.”

In November 2019, Stewart had told Howard Stern that she had first told Meyer she loved her really “early” in their relationship: “I’m really impulsive. The first time I told her I loved her, it was really late, we were in some sh*tty bar, and her friends were there or whatever, and they walked out, and I was just like, ‘Oh, man, I’m so f***ing in love with you.’ Done.”

