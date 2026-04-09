‘We don’t speak the same language’: Krishna Shroff says she asked her MMA fighter partner to move in after only three weeks; expert on navigating a live-in relationship

Live-in relationships are becoming increasingly common, especially among couples who meet across cities, cultures, and even languages. Recently, actor Jackie Shroff’s daughter, Krishna Shroff, spoke about being in a live-in relationship and shared details about how it began. In a recent episode of reality game show The 50, she revealed that her partner is MMA fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi from Afghanistan, and that their connection started after she saw him at a fight event in Mumbai.

“Then I went to my Instagram DMs and found his profile, and he had texted me ‘hi’. So I replied. But he immediately asked me for my number. I was like, no one has ever approached me with so much confidence before — and I like confidence. We don’t even speak the same first language. He speaks Persian, and I speak English. His Hindi is like mine, a bit broken,” she told her co-contestants, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary.

She explained that they spoke over video calls for eight months before meeting in person in Goa, where they spent two weeks together. The goodbye, she recalled, was emotional. “When we were saying goodbye after two weeks, we knew maybe we wouldn’t meet again. So at the airport, we both started crying. He went to Delhi to his friend, and I went to Mumbai. He then said he couldn’t go back, so I went to Delhi to meet him. During the three weeks I was in Delhi, our relationship grew. Then I asked him directly, ‘Do you want to come to Mumbai? You can stay with me.’ And we immediately moved in together.”

In another conversation on the same show, she shared that she prefers “alpha men” and mentioned that they began talking in 2020 and met in 2021.

But what psychological factors should couples consider before transitioning from long-distance communication to living together?

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “When couples move in after weeks apart, the excitement often masks reality. Two weeks of visits don’t show how you’ll react when disagreements happen daily, or when life gets mundane. You’ll notice habits you didn’t expect, like how they respond to family calls or how chores are divided. It’s not about faults–it’s about patterns: patience, tolerance, flexibility. Living together also exposes your own triggers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KRISHNA JACKIE SHROFF (@kishushroff)

In India, he says that families can add pressure, dropping in or expecting involvement. Couples who notice, reflect, and communicate openly about money, boundaries, and alone time tend to navigate this transition better. Choosing to stay through ordinary messiness is what tests the depth of compatibility.

How partners can successfully navigate language barriers and cultural differences in a live-in relationship

Differences creep in quietly. Raj notes, “A word misheard, a festival done differently, a ritual that feels strange–all these pile up over time. One partner might handle elders formally, the other casually; small gestures may carry big meaning. The key is noticing patterns, asking questions, and understanding why things matter.”

Frustration will come; pause before reacting. In Indian households, rituals, routines, and family interactions are layered. Couples who practice curiosity, attention, and empathy daily build connection. Understanding isn’t instant–it grows in repeated, mindful observation and small acts of respect.

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Ensuring the relationship dynamic remains healthy and balanced

Raj suggests watching yourself: are you truly participating, or quietly following? Are your choices visible, or swallowed by theirs? Dominance may excite, but it can also erase presence.

“Healthy relationships allow influence both ways; both people lead, bend, and contribute. Ask whether the attraction lifts you, challenges you, or swallows you. Real connection is alive– both feel seen, heard, valued, and present,” concludes Raj.