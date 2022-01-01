‘We lean on each other to get through the lows’: Kris Jenner pens a note on the challenges Kardashians faced in 2021

Year ends are about reminiscing all that has happened in the year and planning afresh for the coming year. It was no different for Kris Jenner who took to Instagram to pen down a heartfelt note, describing the highs and lows of her family in 2021.

On New Year’s Eve, the Keeping up with the Kardashians veteran, shared a collage of her family pictures that included her year’s highlights like children’s and grandchildren’s birthdays and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

“Happy New Year’s Eve everyone! As we go into a new year I think back on everything we have celebrated as a family this last year, as well as the challenges we have faced. It is no coincidence that my top Instagram posts of 2021 are posts about celebration… celebration of my kids’ birthdays, my grandkids’ birthdays, Mother’s Day, and of course an engagement!” she wrote.

Emphasising the importance of family’s support, she said, “I am reminded that the most important moments in life are the special times we share with each other in celebration of love, life, health and happiness… the things we can often take for granted as we go about our day-to-day lives. Every day is a blessing. Every birthday is a gift. Every day we say I love you to our family members, every night we say goodnight to our loved ones, every morning we wake up and do what we love, surrounded by those we love.”

The year was surely eventful for the Kardashian family as they made headlines for a lot of reasons, including the conclusion of their much-talked-about reality series in June after 20 seasons and Kim Kardashian‘s divorce from Ye (Previously Kanye West).

“This year has had its challenges, as they inevitably always do, but we lean on each other to get through the lows and come together to celebrate the highs,” Kris wrote.

She concluded by wishing everyone a happy new year and thanking them for their support. “Thank you for being here with us. You all mean more to us than you will ever know and I pray that you all find many reasons to celebrate in 2022! Sending you so much love! Happy New Year!”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!