Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker engaged: A timeline of their relationship

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, popularly called ‘Kravis’ by their fans, are engaged! Kourtney, the oldest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, shared the photos on Instagram, in which the couple appeared in a romantic setup on the beach — surrounded by flowers and candles — looking more in love than ever before.

In the caption, she tagged Travis and wrote, “Forever”. Congratulations poured in immediately after, and sister Kim Kardashian dropped several ring emojis. The couple has shared many PDA-filled pictures on social media in the past, and it has been a treat for their fans. Here’s looking at a timeline of their relationship, up until this point.

The picture of the stunning ring was shared by Kim Kardashian. (Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian) The picture of the stunning ring was shared by Kim Kardashian. (Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

Interestingly, while their relationship is relatively new, both Travis and Kourtney have known each for many years. They made their relationship official earlier this year. But before 2021, they were simply neighbours. In fact, Travis has been photographed with many members of the Kardashian clan, and he even made appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians during play-dates between their kids, while helping decorate for Christmas, and while attending Kourtney’s birthday party, The Sun reports.

Rumours of their romance started in January 2021, and as if to rouse it further, they started leaving flirtatious comments on each other’s Instagram posts. But sources reveal their romance may have started in the latter part of 2020.

It continued in February 2021, and in March, when Travis appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, he indicated there was romance, saying: “I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend. It just comes natural. It’s like a maturity thing.”

It was in April that they started posting steamy things on social media. Most of their posts have been about them sharing a kiss, holding hands, being giggly and looking really in love. In May this year, Travis referred to Kourtney as the “love of his life” for the first time in a photo caption.

The rest of the year was spent posting and sharing intimate posts, leaving weird Goth comments like, “I want your skull” and “I need your skull”, and several getaways.

In September, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the MTV VMAs. The Blink 182 drummer and the reality TV star and entrepreneur posed for many pictures as they held hands and displayed their affection for each other. They wore matching black outfits. The couple was joined by Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

It was at this event that Megan made the “future baby daddies” comment, which sparked intrigue and pregnancy rumours. With their engagement happening and a wedding soon on the cards, we cannot wait for more milestones for this famous couple.

