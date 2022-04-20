KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to tie the knot this year? A timeline of their relationship

Looks like there is going to be another celebrity wedding happening soon. Cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty, who have been together for a while now, will reportedly tie the knot later this year.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty twin in power suits for first public appearance together

According to reports, the couple — who shares cute, love-filled posts on social media from time to time — will be having a “South Indian wedding”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

Rahul, who is currently leading the Lucknow SuperGiants in the IPL and is the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team, is also from Mangalore. The couple’s Instagram accounts are peppered with sweet pictures that reflect their friendship and relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

In fact, in the ongoing IPL series, the Shettys — Suniel and Athiya — have also been spotted cheering for Rahul and his team. Here’s looking at a timeline of their relationship.

It was in 2019 that the couple first started dating, after they were believed to have been set up by one of their common friends. The very same year, they got the internet buzzing with one of their first official posts together. They reportedly visited Thailand to celebrate New Year 2020 together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl)

They sure know how to keep their fans wondering, for they shared more pictures on Instagram of various adorable moments created together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl)

While they have remained mum about their relationship and no official confirmation has been shared yet, they have been thick, with Athiya even accompanying Rahul on his overseas tours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

In a post captioned “Thank you 2021”, the cricketer made a montage of some of the best moments/memories of the year, which prominently featured his rumoured girlfriend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl)

But, can we even call it ‘rumoured’ when their pictures have been nothing but cute! They set many couple goals in the last few months, specifically about how to pose for photos. In November 2021, he wished Athiya on her birthday by posting a couple snap that made hearts melt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl)

“Happy birthday my ” he captioned it.

Here are some more dreamy moments from their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

We wish the couple love and luck!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!