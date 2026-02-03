Kiran Rao reveals why Aamir Khan carries a pillow everywhere he goes: ‘That takiya has been a constant’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
In a recent interview, Kiran Rao opened up about human eccentricities, including those of her ex-husband, Aamir Khan. When asked about the PK actor’s obsession with carrying a pillow while travelling — something that has become a part of his airport looks — the filmmaker said, “We have been divorced for a while (smiles). His look is entirely his own. But that takiya (pillow) has been a constant. He sleeps on every flight with that pillow and leaves with the pillow. He likes to sleep.”
Drawing a parallel between carrying the pillow and being true to oneself, Rao told ANI, “I guess it’s an eccentricity that some people have. I feel like it distinguishes one from the next in some way. It’s almost like I am happy with what Aamir does. He is completely happy to be himself. People’s opinions don’t bother him. That helped me a lot because I could be myself. He also let me be. That was one of the greatest things about Aamir.”
Happiness, as a concept, is fluid and deeply personal, explained Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M) psychotherapist, coach and healer, founder and director, Gateway of Healing. What brings happiness varies because each individual defines fulfillment differently. While some seek material comforts, others are more happy with emotional connections. “Cultural, societal, and personal experiences define comfort and happiness,” said Dr Tugnait.
Shifting attention to being yourself in all kinds of situations is essential.
“This ensures you don’t feel stuck in a loop inside yourself and instead enables you to take control and charge of yourself. This also helps you concentrate on aspects you truly resonate with,” said clinical psychologist Kamna Chhibber.
As a result, it would help people around you to be themselves too.
