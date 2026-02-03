Kiran Rao reveals why Aamir Khan carries a pillow everywhere he goes: ‘That takiya has been a constant’

In a recent interview, Kiran Rao opened up about human eccentricities, including those of her ex-husband, Aamir Khan. When asked about the PK actor’s obsession with carrying a pillow while travelling — something that has become a part of his airport looks — the filmmaker said, “We have been divorced for a while (smiles). His look is entirely his own. But that takiya (pillow) has been a constant. He sleeps on every flight with that pillow and leaves with the pillow. He likes to sleep.”

Drawing a parallel between carrying the pillow and being true to oneself, Rao told ANI, “I guess it’s an eccentricity that some people have. I feel like it distinguishes one from the next in some way. It’s almost like I am happy with what Aamir does. He is completely happy to be himself. People’s opinions don’t bother him. That helped me a lot because I could be myself. He also let me be. That was one of the greatest things about Aamir.”