King Charles III recognises ‘darling wife’ Camilla’s ‘loyal public service’

Following the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II at 96, King Charles III made his first address to the nation on Friday and paid tribute to his “darling wife’ Camilla. “I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort,” he said.

King Charles III, who was officially proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch on Saturday, added: “I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

It is believed that the King and Queen Consort first met in 1970 during a polo match at Windsor Great Park and started dating. However, soon after, King Charles went overseas to serve in the Royal Navy for eight months and the couple broke things off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse)

While Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973, Charles married Princess Diana in 1981. However, it is believed that they continued to maintain a close relationship over these years.

According to the King’s authorised biography, his affair with Camilla rekindled in 1986. In 1992, an intimate transcript of a phone call between the two was released to the public. Later that year, Prime Minister John Major confirmed that the then Prince and Princess of Wales Princess Diana have formally separated.

In 1995, Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles’ announced their divorce, leading to speculations about Charles and Diana’s divorce. Next year, King Charles and Diana made their divorce official.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse)

A year after Diana’s death in 1997, the King and Queen Consort made their relationship public before finally tying the knot in 2005.

And now, with the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, the couple, who has been married for 17 years, has assumed the highest positions in the British monarchy.

Advertisement

The former Prince of Wales will now be known as King Charles III as he was free to choose from any of his four names — Charles Philip Arthur George — as his title. Who were the first two British monarchs named King Charles? The first King Charles was born in Scotland in 1600 and succeeded his father King James in 1625. Following his killing in 1649, his 18-year-old son was declared king. But, it was only on his 30th birthday that he assumed the throne as King Charles II after the restoration of the monarchy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse)

Camilla, on the other hand, automatically becomes a Queen Consort as the spouse of the monarch. On the eve of her Platinum Jubilee in February 2022, Queen Elizabeth II had expressed her “sincere wish” that Camilla would take the title.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!