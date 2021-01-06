Is it splitsville for Kimye? Here’s a timeline of their romance

A People report dated January 5, 2021, stated that after nearly seven years, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage "may soon be coming to an end". (Photo: Reuters)

They met in 2003, became friends and waited almost a decade before they went public about their romance in 2012. Now, almost another decade later, Kim and Kanye — it is being speculated — are heading for splitsville.

The rapper and the reality TV star have four children together — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — and have been considered one of the most stable of all relationships in the Kardashian-Jenner household.

In 2010, Kanye first made an appearance on Kim and Kourtney Take New York, a spin-off of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Their chemistry was undeniable. Two years later, in 2012, Kim had taken the front row at Kanye’s Paris Fashion week show, even though there was no public acknowledgment of their love. The same year, in his song ‘Cold‘, Kanye had revealed he was in love with Kim, rapping: “And I’ll admit, I had fell in love with Kim/Around the same time she had fell in love with him.”

The year 2012 was all about their many public outings — hand in hand, looking genuinely happy in each other’s company. In 2013, they announced Kim’s first pregnancy. It was also the year Kim finalised her divorce from basketball player Kris Humphries. “It’s true!! Kanye and I are expecting a baby. We feel so blessed and lucky and wish that in addition to both of our families, his mom and my dad could be here to celebrate this special time with us,” she had written in a blog post.

Later that year, Kim had walked the MET Gala carpet for the first time with Kanye, showing off her baby bump in a Givenchy dress. In June 2013, the couple became parents to North, and in October, Kanye popped the question to Kim in a grand proposal at a baseball stadium!

2014 was the year when they sealed the deal in a lovely wedding at the historic Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy on May 24. Twelve months later, in 2015, Kim announced she and Kanye were expecting their second baby. Saint arrived December 2015.

Following Kim’s Paris robbery in 2016, Kanye was hospitalised for “temporary psychosis”. In 2017, they were back on social media after a hiatus, showing a united front as a family of four.

In January 2018, Kimye welcomed third child, daughter Chicago, via surrogacy. And in May 2019, their youngest, Psalm West, was born — again via surrogacy. In October that year, the couple had renewed their wedding vows, with Kim saying: “You are my husband. You are my best friend. My biggest believer and my one true love.”

It was in 2020, amid the pandemic, that fans of the couple began to worry about them. In July 2020, Kanye had taken to Twitter to share that he had been trying to divorce Kim for close to two years. He also claimed Kim’s mother Kris Jenner had been refusing to answer his calls. He, later, deleted those tweets.

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian shares how she covers her dark circles; watch video

Kim had thought it wise to open up about her husband’s erratic behaviour in an emotional Instagram post. She had written: “As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individuals themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try… (sic)”

A People report dated January 5, 2021, stated that after nearly seven years, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage “may soon be coming to an end”. “He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future,” a source told the magazine, adding that West is “bracing for a [divorce] filing but doesn’t know when it will take place”.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle