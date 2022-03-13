Kim Kardashian makes it Instagram official with Pete Davidson: A timeline of their relationship

Amid the recent controversy surrounding her remarks on how women can succeed in business, Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum Kim Kardashian has made her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson Instagram official. The 41-year-old shared a series of glamorous pictures, which looked both chaotic and love-filled.

In the photos, the couple appeared to be clicking each other while also posing together in what appeared to be the hallway of a hotel. Kim was clad in silver from head to toe, wearing thigh-high metallic boots, matching gloves, a pair of sunglasses and a silver furry long coat.

Her beau, on the other hand, wore a brown jacket over a plain white shirt, and a pair of jeans.

News of the two being a couple has been floating around for some months now, and while they have teased their relationship in paparazzi pictures and with subtle hints here and there, this post seems to be the official confirmation of their romance, amid Kim’s divorce with rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ West, with whom she shares four children.

According to reports, while Kim and Pete, 28, began dating in 2021, they have known each other for many years. Interestingly, Kim and Kanye were joined by Pete, when they attended rapper Kid Cudi’s birthday dinner in 2019.

In October 2021, Kim, while hosting Saturday Night Live, kissed Pete while doing a sketch titled ‘Jasmine and Aladdin’. They cosplayed as the lead characters from the 1992 animated Disney film. Later that month, they were photographed holding hands while on a ride at a California amusement park.

In November 2021, the two are understood to have spent quality time together during a private dinner at an Italian restaurant, which was arranged by Pete on a rooftop, a source said. They spent many back-to-back evenings that month and American rapper Flavor Flav even shared pictures from Pete’s 28th birthday party in November 2021.

More outings followed and in February this year, Pete referred to Kim as his girlfriend for the first time publicly, saying: “Well, I don’t really have Instagram — I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set. Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much.” Take a look at the video.

The couple is believed to have celebrated Valentine’s Day together, too. And amid a lot of tension surrounding the SKIMS founder’s divorce proceedings with her ex-husband, and him threatening Pete with his bizarre social media posts, the couple has continued the relationship, and if these new pictures are any proof, they plan on not letting anything or anyone else come in between and spoil their vibe.

