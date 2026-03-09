Khushbu reflects on her love story with husband Sundar C: ‘When I had an issue with my uterus…’

In a candid interaction, Khushbu Sundar reflected on her love story with her husband, Sundar C, as they recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. Thanking him for his constant support and understanding, the 54-year-old said, “I met him when he became a director. The journey has been 30 years. The journey has been beautiful. I always say life has to be a roller coaster with ups and downs. We celebrate our silver jubilee anniversary. It’s great to have someone as supportive and as understanding as Sundar as my husband. I was the first woman he said I love you to. He keeps teasing me about it,” Khushbu said.

Adding that she was “already a star” when she met him, the actor told Zoom: “He proposed to me by saying, ‘Will you marry me?’ There was something honest about him. He was talking about a family together. When I had an issue with my uterus, I told him that I may not be able to conceive. I didn’t want to deprive him of a family. But he said no! He said, my dreams are with you. Children or no children, you are there for me, and I am there for you. That has kept us together all these years. We have two beautiful girls now.”

How partners can deal with challenges as a team and make the relationship work

It can be emotionally taxing for partners to deal with setbacks in their relationship, but their accountability to stand together during testing times matters most. “Communication can get impacted. It affects intimacy while dependency increases. There can be an impact on how responsibilities are viewed and fulfilled,” shared clinical psychologist Kamna Chhibber.

How to deal?

Dealing with the situation requires a focus on the following:

*Break things down to the essentials and non-essentials, and don’t push yourself to do more than the essential tasks.

*Prepare for the long run, and don’t treat this like a 100-meter sprint. So, slow down and do things at a comfortable pace.

*Prioritise the pieces that are important to health and then subsequently look at other aspects.

*Don’t overload yourself with everything.

*Ensure you discuss things before making decisions and take the time to do so.

*Speak with those around you. Utilise the help of your support system. People thrive when they have support systems in place.

*Try to balance things so you don’t get emotionally and mentally depleted.