Kendall Jenner wishes beau Devin Booker on his birthday: Here’s a timeline of their relationship

Kendall Jenner wished beau Devin Booker with a heartfelt tribute on his birthday. While fans have been speculating the couple is romantically involved for some time now, they were first spotted together in 2020. The supermodel, however, has not discussed details about her private life yet.

Taking to Instagram, however, Jenner shared photos on her stories that weren’t seen before. She wished the NBA player, who turned 25 on Saturday, October 31.

The first photograph was of Jenner and Booker cuddling on a lounge chair. “Happy birthday best friend,” she wrote with a heart emoji. She tagged the Olympian in the Instagram story.

Kendall wishes her beau a happy birthday. (Source: Kendall Jenner/Instagram) Kendall wishes her beau a happy birthday. (Source: Kendall Jenner/Instagram)

Jenner’s next slide seemed to be a FaceTime conversation that she saved a screenshot from. She captioned the photo with three red heart emojis under Booker’s smile.

The duo appear to be FaceTiming. (Source: Kendall Jenner/Instagram) The duo appear to be FaceTiming. (Source: Kendall Jenner/Instagram)

The couple has become increasingly comfortable with flirty social media exchanges throughout the year. They initially began going out in mid-2020, US Weekly confirmed at the time, but they didn’t make their romance Instagram official until the following Valentine’s Day in 2021. Since then, the two have been sharing occasional glimpses of each other with their followers.

The supermodel shared a photo with Devin Booker on Valentine’s day. (Source: Kendall Jenner/Instagram) The supermodel shared a photo with Devin Booker on Valentine’s day. (Source: Kendall Jenner/Instagram)

The month of October saw the pair visibly excited to ring in Halloween festivities. Earlier this month, the duo got competitive while carving pumpkins, and shared photos of their jack-o-lanterns on Twitter.

Pumpkin dont count if you used a stencil — Book (@DevinBook) October 18, 2021

“Pumpkin dont count if you used a stencil,” Booker tweeted on October 19. Jenner quoted his message in a retweet and jokingly added, “I feel personally attacked.”

He recently commented on her Instagram post of a Corpse Bride-inspired lingerie photoshoot by photographer Dana Trippe.

“Yer corpse bride,” the model, 25, had captioned an Instagram gallery on Wednesday, October 27, which was a nod to the 2005 Tim Burton film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Booker left fans bewildered when he commented, “Don’t forget!” Many fans automatically assumed that he meant his birthday was coming up. The couple celebrates birthdays only a few days apart. While Booker turned 25 on Saturday, Jenner will turn 26 on Wednesday, November 3.

As they celebrated their one-year anniversary in June, Us Magazine quoted an insider ‘source’ who confirmed that the duo had “practically moved in” together, cohabitating at Jenner’s home in Los Angeles.

“They really respect each other’s careers and give each other space to focus on her modeling or his basketball career,” the source said. “That’s probably what makes their relationship work so well is that they have that work-life balance.”

Kendall is a supermodel and media personality. Part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, she rose to fame with modelling gigs after starring in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, a reality television show that offered a peep into the celebrity family’s day-to-day life.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!