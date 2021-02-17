scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Kendall Jenner makes relationship with Devin Booker Insta-official

Kendall Jenner shared a picture with her boyfriend on Instagram on Valentine's Day 2021

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 17, 2021 9:40:44 pm
kendall jennerKendall Jenner made her relationship Instagram official. (Source: kendalljenner/Instagram)

Kendall Jenner has made her relationship official. She shared a picture with basketball player Devin Booker on Instagram on Valentine’s Day.

The couple was first linked in April last year — they took a road trip together from Los Angeles, California, to Sedona, Arizona, according to a TMZ report. Since then, the couple has shared some flirtatious moments on Instagram like Booker sharing his girlfriend’s picture and commenting, “Whew”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Jenner’s Valentine’s Day picture featured her and Booker smiling and embracing in a kitchen, as per Independent. The 25-year-old shared a grey heart emoji with the picture and tagged her boyfriend on it.

Also Read |After Kendall Jenner’s viral lingerie photoshoot, Tahira Kashyap shares message on self love

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Devin Booker (@devbook31)

Jenner was previously linked to fellow US basketball players Ben Simmons and Kyle Kuzma, as per reports.

The supermodel recently grabbed eyeballs with her latest lingerie photoshoot. She posed in bright red lingerie with high heels. While netizens envied her figure, she went on to clarify that she has “bad days too”.

“I am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that I have. But I want you to know I have bad days too and that I hear you! You are beautiful just the way you are!!! It’s not always as perfect as it may seem.”

