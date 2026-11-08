Keerthy Suresh and her husband, Antony Thattil, dated for 15 years before tying the knot in 2024. During a recent chat with Curly Tales, the actor shared that she started dating him right after completing her 12th grade.

“When I was in college, my mother read my diary. It had everything (about our relationship). She was like, ‘I’m your mother; I can read your diary’. The worst part is, I stopped writing a diary altogether after that. I used to love writing, but I don’t even know where the diary is now. I really wish I could get it back. But I have a feeling that my mom burned it,” she shared with the host.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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“We met in December 2009, and we started dating in January 2010. In 2024, we got married. Since he’s a Christian, there obviously were problems at home that I had to face. It took me a while to convince my family. He had seen me before I became an actor. That’s the best part. We kind of grew up together,” she further added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

Navigating interfaith relationships

Sonal Khangarot, a licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, believes that families and society often emphasise maintaining cultural or religious continuity, which can create pressure to conform. “With the pressure to conform comes the need to explore our diversity, and we know that South Asian settings like India are multicultural in nature. Individuals are bound to meet other individuals of a different caste, community, ethnicity,” she tells indianexpress.com.

While interfaith marriages were never entirely free of challenges, Khangarot says the political and cultural climate today has heightened divisions. “Rising polarisation, identity-based politics, and greater visibility through social media amplify scrutiny and criticism,” she adds.

Beyond love, Khangarot believes what sustains a long marriage is companionship and shared life patterns. According to her, passion may ignite a relationship, but it is the everyday friendship, mutual respect, and common interests that give it longevity.

“Shared interests create opportunities for bonding and joy, while friendship cushions conflicts and provides emotional safety. In the long run, these elements often prove more stabilising than love alone, which can fluctuate with time and circumstance,” she explains.

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When it comes to navigating interfaith relationships, Khangarot says that flexibility in defining roles, and not pushing one’s traditions on another, is another cornerstone of resilience. “Rigid expectations often lead to disappointment because people evolve over years. Allowing space for individuality, renegotiating responsibilities, and avoiding restrictive labels reduces pressure on the relationship,” says the expert, adding that this adaptability fosters autonomy while maintaining closeness.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.