Kareena Kapoor says she and husband Saif ‘tread carefully’ when critiquing each other’s work

If you work together, exchanging feedback can either strengthen your relationship or turn it into a personal battlefield. Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, are both seasoned actors, but sharing constructive criticism at home is still a sensitive issue that requires delicate handling.

During a recent chat with Brut India, the Daayra actor shared that her sister Karisma Kapoor and Saif give her the most unfiltered opinions at home “Obviously, they are both really careful because everybody is very sensitive about their work and their films,” she shared with the platform.

Talking about navigating criticism about each other’s work, Kareena further shared: “I think we are both different kinds of actors, both Saif and me. Sometimes, I’m like, ‘No, I don’t like this script’ or whatever, and he’s like, ‘No, no, you’re too hardcore. I want to do something like this’. So I’m like, ‘Okay, fine, then do it’. We kind of try not to get into each other’s space because it is difficult. But we have to tread carefully also, because actors are pretty sensitive people.”