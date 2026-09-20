Kareena Kapoor says she and husband Saif ‘tread carefully’ when critiquing each other’s work

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If you work together, exchanging feedback can either strengthen your relationship or turn it into a personal battlefield. Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, are both seasoned actors, but sharing constructive criticism at home is still a sensitive issue that requires delicate handling.
During a recent chat with Brut India, the Daayra actor shared that her sister Karisma Kapoor and Saif give her the most unfiltered opinions at home “Obviously, they are both really careful because everybody is very sensitive about their work and their films,” she shared with the platform.
Talking about navigating criticism about each other’s work, Kareena further shared: “I think we are both different kinds of actors, both Saif and me. Sometimes, I’m like, ‘No, I don’t like this script’ or whatever, and he’s like, ‘No, no, you’re too hardcore. I want to do something like this’. So I’m like, ‘Okay, fine, then do it’. We kind of try not to get into each other’s space because it is difficult. But we have to tread carefully also, because actors are pretty sensitive people.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Neha Cadabam, Senior Psychologist & Executive Director, Cadabam’s Hospitals, says professional feedback between partners can strengthen a relationship when offered with “respect, emotional safety and the intention to support” rather than to correct the other person.
Cadabam informs that the biggest mistake is confusing constructive feedback with criticism.
According to her, it is important to understand whether the partner is looking for feedback before offering it. Unsolicited advice, particularly after a stressful workday, can easily feel like evaluation rather than support.
“Constructive feedback addresses a specific behaviour or piece of work, whereas criticism tends to make a judgement about the person’s ability, intelligence or character. Statements involving words such as always, never, or you are not good at this can quickly become personal and trigger defensiveness,” says the expert.
Couples should also avoid giving feedback when either person is already emotionally overwhelmed, tired or dealing with professional disappointment. Timing matters because even valid feedback can feel like an attack when someone is already vulnerable.
Most importantly, the psychologist believes partners should be able to disagree about each other’s work without feeling that the disagreement threatens the relationship. “What matters is whether partners can express differences while remaining responsive, respectful and emotionally connected,” she stresses.
Cadambam believes using professional feedback to settle unrelated relationship grievances is a big no-no. “A discussion about a performance should not suddenly become a discussion about household disagreements, past arguments or perceived shortcomings in the marriage,” she warns.
The partner receiving feedback also has a responsibility. They should try to listen for the intention behind the feedback rather than immediately treating a different opinion as rejection. Defensiveness, counter criticism and withdrawing completely can prevent a useful conversation.
Finally, Cadabam reiterates that when couples can maintain the distinction between personal and professional, feedback can become a form of mutual growth rather than a threat to intimacy.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.