Kareena Kapoor made the first move on Saif Ali Khan: Why women still hesitate to do it

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most influential and loved couples in Bollywood. It is no secret that the two fell in love on the sets of their film Tashan in 2008 and have been inseparable ever since.

But did you know that Kareena once confessed to making the first move? In an old interview with Niranjan Iyer that resurfaced on social media, the actor said, “I was the one who kind of pushed all the right buttons. Saif actually is the kind of guy who is not very forthcoming towards any woman. He will never make the first move. He is too English and restrained in that way.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

She added that Saif was quite taken aback after her confession. “And plus, when I made the first move, he was like, ‘I can’t believe that Kareena Kapoor is doing this’. He was like, ‘Why?’ I mean, it was like an entire building had crumbled on his head. So I don’t know what he meant by that, whether he thought he was very lucky or what. But well, eventually it all worked out. And I think it was- I was responsible for it.”

So, is there still a stigma around women making the first move in relationships?

Neha Cadabam, senior psychologist and executive director at Cadabams Hospitals, tells indianxpress.com, “Yes, there remains a lingering stigma around women taking the initiative in relationships. Traditional gender roles and societal expectations have long placed the onus on men to pursue, while women were often expected to remain passive. This mindset is slowly evolving as more individuals challenge these conventions and embrace equality in dating dynamics. Education, media representation, and open dialogue play pivotal roles in shifting these perceptions. When stories of empowered women making the first move become normalised and celebrated, it gradually helps dismantle the stereotype. Encouraging both genders to view relationship initiation as a shared responsibility can foster a culture where authenticity and personal agency are valued over outdated norms.”

Do relationships where women initiate tend to have different power dynamics compared to those where men take the lead?

“The act of initiating a relationship does not inherently set the tone for unequal power dynamics. Relationships are complex, and power dynamics are shaped by a multitude of factors including communication styles, mutual respect, and shared values. When a woman initiates, it can sometimes be misinterpreted by traditionalists as disrupting the natural order; however, this perception is more reflective of societal conditioning than the intrinsic nature of the relationship,” shares Cadabam.

In many cases, she adds that when both partners embrace open communication and challenge stereotypical roles, the result is a more balanced, egalitarian partnership. The key is mutual understanding and respect, which allow each partner to express their needs and boundaries regardless of who initiated the connection.

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Making the first move without feeling vulnerable or fearing rejection

According to Cadabam, confidence in initiating a relationship begins with self-awareness and a strong sense of self-worth. Understanding that vulnerability is a natural and even necessary part of forming deep connections can help reframe the fear of rejection. It is important to recognise that rejection is not a reflection of personal inadequacy, but rather a normal part of the human experience that everyone faces at some point.

“Building self-confidence through positive self-talk, pursuing personal interests, and surrounding oneself with supportive friends or mentors can create a resilient mindset. Additionally, gradually practicing assertiveness in low-stakes situations can prepare someone for the bigger moments. Remember, making the first move is an act of courage and authenticity. When approached with respect for oneself and the other person, it opens the door for genuine connection, regardless of the outcome,” the expert concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.