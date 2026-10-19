Kareena Kapoor on why she took her time before marrying Saif Ali Khan: ‘Best decision’

Kareena Kapoor Khan once candidly acknowledged that she took her time before saying yes to Saif Ali Khan for marriage. “I think it was just that we were making Tashan…the movie that we met on. We were shooting in Greece…I think over there…he did think…he told me, we should get married. He told me that in Greece…and he told me once in Ladakh as well when we were shooting a song, that we’d make a great couple…” Kareena recollected in a 2018 conversation on her show, What Women Want.

Kareena, who got married to Saif in 2012, added, “I was just like, I don’t know you…it wasn’t really a no…it was just that I want to know you better…but I think…I made the best decision of my life…as of now…Yes, I do feel that.”