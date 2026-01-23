‘Saif didn’t…: When Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed Saif didn’t stay a night post-delivery, while Ranbir was by Alia’s side for a week; importance of partner’s physical presence

Welcoming a child is a defining moment, not just for the mother but for both parents. While emotional and physical support during this time is invaluable, the level of involvement from a partner can vary.

In an old interview, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her feelings about her husband, Saif Ali Khan, not spending a single night with her in the hospital after she gave birth to their children. She expressed this to her brother, Ranbir Kapoor, on her talk show, What Women Want.

During the conversation, Ranbir revealed that he had taken a sabbatical from work to be with his wife, Alia Bhatt, before and after she gave birth. He shared, “I was very good like I was with her. You know, I had taken a sabbatical from work for two to three months prior to the delivery. I stayed in the hospital for a week with her.”