‘Saif didn’t…: When Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed Saif didn’t stay a night post-delivery, while Ranbir was by Alia’s side for a week; importance of partner’s physical presence

Welcoming a child is a defining moment, not just for the mother but for both parents. While emotional and physical support during this time is invaluable, the level of involvement from a partner can vary.
In an old interview, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her feelings about her husband, Saif Ali Khan, not spending a single night with her in the hospital after she gave birth to their children. She expressed this to her brother, Ranbir Kapoor, on her talk show, What Women Want.
During the conversation, Ranbir revealed that he had taken a sabbatical from work to be with his wife, Alia Bhatt, before and after she gave birth. He shared, “I was very good like I was with her. You know, I had taken a sabbatical from work for two to three months prior to the delivery. I stayed in the hospital for a week with her.”
In response, Kareena was quick to call her cousin a “lovely husband” and compared his involvement to Saif’s. She added, “That means you’re such a lovely husband. I mean, like, look at it. Saif didn’t stay one night with me at the hospital.”
Relationship coach Varinder Manchanda tells indianexpress.com, “This brings attention to how important a partner’s presence is during such a vulnerable time for a new mother.”
While not staying overnight or being present with your partner might not have long-term effects, he adds that it can impact a mother’s emotions in the moment. “Having her partner by her side helps her feel safe, supported, and emotionally stable. If he isn’t there, she might feel lonely, overwhelmed, or even question whether he’s ready for the responsibilities of fatherhood,” he adds.
Manchanda says that the key to avoiding misunderstandings like this is open and honest communication. “Couples should discuss their expectations in advance so both partners understand what’s needed. A father’s involvement — both physically and emotionally — plays a huge role in a mother’s healing process, giving her the strength and reassurance she needs,” he notes.
If work or other commitments make it impossible for a father to stay in the hospital, Manchanda suggests that there are still ways he can show support. He says regular video calls, arranging for close family members to be present, and checking in on her emotional well-being can make a difference. Small gestures like acknowledging her struggles and being available emotionally can help her feel loved and cared for.
Ultimately, while physically being there is ideal, what matters most is ensuring the new mother feels supported and valued. Thoughtful actions and emotional connection can go a long way in ensuring a smooth postpartum experience and strengthening the bond between partners.
