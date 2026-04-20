‘He was clearly single’: When Kareena Kapoor said she has never met Saif Ali Khan’s former wife Amrita Singh; expert on raising children in blended families

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When families grow and change, dynamics can become layered, especially after divorce, remarriage, and blended households.
In the finale episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about her relationship timeline with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, clarifying that she had no overlap with his past. The host Karan Johar asked, “You keep the balance with Amrita as well? Do you, kind of, talk to each other at all?”
To which Kareena replied, “No, but I have utmost respect and regard for her… we’ve never met. Also, I met Saif, which was, you know, many years after he got divorced, so it was not on anyone’s time, he was clearly single,” she said.
Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “It isn’t always necessary, but when children are involved, even the smallest gestures matter. Children carry the weight of how adults behave around each other. If the current and former spouse can share a room without visible tension, it takes away the silent burden children often feel of keeping the peace.”
That doesn’t mean forcing a friendship — authenticity is more important than performance. Sometimes civility is enough. When there are no children in the picture, there is rarely a need to initiate contact at all. The guiding question should be: Does this make family life calmer, or does it stir up conflict?
Raj mentions that boundaries work best when they are clearly spoken, not left to assumption. Couples can agree on what kind of contact feels respectful–whether it’s limited to logistical parenting updates, or occasional conversations when needed. Transparency with each other prevents suspicion.
At the same time, he adds that boundaries also mean not dragging the past into the present: avoiding comparisons, not revisiting old stories, and refusing to let the ex become an invisible third person in the marriage. “Seeing the ex as part of a larger family system, rather than a rival, helps keep perspective. Boundaries, ultimately, are about protecting the intimacy of the relationship you are building now.”
Children pick up on atmosphere more than words. Raj says, “Hostility, avoidance, or even a cold silence between adults creates pressure–they may feel guilty, as if their affection for one parent betrays the other. On the other hand, even small acts of civility, like sharing space during milestones or offering a simple greeting, are profoundly reassuring. They signal that love does not have to be divided.”
“A close friendship between adults is not necessary, but visible disrespect is deeply unsettling. Children feel most stable when they are free to love both parents without fear of judgment or loyalty conflicts,” concludes the expert.