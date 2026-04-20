‘He was clearly single’: When Kareena Kapoor said she has never met Saif Ali Khan’s former wife Amrita Singh; expert on raising children in blended families

When families grow and change, dynamics can become layered, especially after divorce, remarriage, and blended households.

In the finale episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about her relationship timeline with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, clarifying that she had no overlap with his past. The host Karan Johar asked, “You keep the balance with Amrita as well? Do you, kind of, talk to each other at all?”

To which Kareena replied, “No, but I have utmost respect and regard for her… we’ve never met. Also, I met Saif, which was, you know, many years after he got divorced, so it was not on anyone’s time, he was clearly single,” she said.