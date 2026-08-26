Akshay Kumar once told Saif to ‘tread carefully’ with Kareena Kapoor: Psychology of relationship warnings

Warnings in new relationships often come with mixed intentions — sometimes protective, sometimes presumptive.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan once revealed that when she and Saif Ali Khan were just beginning to connect, their co-star Akshay Kumar felt compelled to caution him. The three were working on the film Tashan at the time, where sparks began to fly between the future couple.

Recalling the moment on Twinkle Khanna’s chat show on Tweak India, Kareena said, “Saif and Akshay were talking, and Akshay kind of got that vibe that Saif and I were, like, connecting. Akshay took Saif into the corner, and he was like, listen, tread carefully. Because they are dangerous girls, and this is a dangerous family, and I know them. So watch out.”