‘I am not clingy’: Tejasswi Prakash on Karan Kundrra’s past; expert on whether it can affect trust

Conversations around relationships today often extend beyond two people. Past relationships, public narratives, social media discussions, and rumours can continue to shape perceptions long after a relationship has ended. On Dubai Bling, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash found themselves once again addressing questions about marriage and their future together.

Reflecting on the pressure around timelines and expectations, Tejasswi said, “I have a boyfriend, but it is not necessary that I get married. I mean, of course, it affects me. I do think about whether it is time for us to get married. Even I don’t know if I’m getting engaged. I feel like we have been living together, we are spending time together, and it has been so smooth. I am not clingy, I don’t want to be.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

The discussion later shifted to Karan’s past relationship and cheating allegations that had surfaced after his breakup with Anusha Dandekar. While speaking about the issue, Tejasswi highlighted the complexity of navigating a partner’s history and public perception. She said, “We all have our pasts. Somebody’s past is out there in public. If he has cheated or not, which again, we don’t know, because he has told me. He thought, ‘I don’t care if the world knows, you need to know the real thing.’”

Questions around trust can often become complicated when they involve third-party narratives. At the same time, relationships also bring up broader questions around emotional security, expectations around marriage, and how couples decide what matters most to them rather than outside opinions.

How can trust be built?

Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “When someone enters a relationship with a partner who has a complicated or publicly discussed past, trust cannot be built through rumours, surveillance, or outside validation. It is built through behavioural consistency, emotional accountability, and present-day actions. Psychologically, people often fall into what is called confirmation bias, where they start interpreting everything through the lens of existing gossip or fear. That creates hypervigilance instead of intimacy.”

She adds that a healthy relationship requires emotional attunement, meaning both people are able to communicate openly, regulate conflict, and create clarity around expectations. “A person’s past may explain patterns, but it does not automatically define their current emotional capacity.”

Story continues below this ad

The line between being trusting and ignoring potential red flags

There is a difference between healthy trust and emotional denial. Gurnani states that trust involves openness while still staying emotionally aware. Ignoring repeated inconsistencies, evasiveness, lack of accountability, or emotional unavailability in the name of “being understanding” can become a form of self-abandonment. Red flags are not isolated mistakes; they are recurring behavioural patterns that create confusion, instability, or emotional insecurity.

“Early in relationships, couples should have transparent conversations around communication styles, conflict resolution, boundaries, emotional needs, loyalty, past relationship learnings, and expectations around commitment. These discussions create psychological safety because they reduce ambiguity. Emotional security is not created by constant reassurance alone; it is built when words, actions, and intentions consistently match over time,” concludes Gurnani.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.