‘You came from Dada’s heart’: Karan Johar says the ‘big, solid chat’ about surrogacy with his twins is coming; psychologist explains how and when to have it

When it comes to explaining surrogacy or alternative paths to parenthood, many parents wonder when and how to approach the topic with their children. Filmmaker Karan Johar recently opened up about the conversation he’s yet to have with his twins, Yash and Roohi, who were born via surrogacy in 2017. “Earlier, I was poetic about it and told them that you came from Dada’s heart,” he shared in a candid chat on the Soul Safar with Bhaav podcast.

He added, “Then my daughter understood the biology of it and said it is not possible, you have to come from someone’s stomach. But she never asked me more. From a very young age, they call my mother ‘mumma’. They know she’s much older, that she’s actually a grandmother. They are eight now, and the big, solid chat hasn’t happened. But I think they have an understanding. They’re not quite oblivious to it.”