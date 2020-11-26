Kalki Koechlin on partner Guy Hershberg: He learnt to make biryani and I, shakshuka

Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg's love affair is all about sharing customs and traditions. (Source: kalkikanmani/Instagram)

Kalki Koechlin, who became a mother in September 2019, has written a beautiful note on how her family celebrates the coming together of multiple cultures and religions.

Posting a lovely picture of herself with boyfriend and co-parent Guy Hershberg, on Instagram, Kalki revealed how the two met.

“We met at a petrol station on the way to the Dead Sea and started a conversation that lasted us several years of togetherness and a baby. We did the Bombay-Jerusalem commute every month for a couple of years where I used to pack fresh coconuts in my suitcase to Israel and he brought kilos of oranges and avocados to India,” Kalki wrote in a note for India Love Project.

What followed was an exchange of respective cultures, food habits and languages. “He got me to eat middle-eastern salad for breakfast, I got him to eat three regular meals a day. He learnt to make biryani and I, shakshuka. He took Hindi classes and watched French films, I started online Hebrew classes and learnt to listen to western classical music. He likes his coffee with cardamom, I like my chai with milk and sugar,” the Sacred Games actor expressed.

At home, the couple does not follow religious rites but share different customs and food, Kalki said.

“He’s (Hershberg) Jewish. Part Russian, part Polish, part Iranian. I’m of French origin, born and brought up in India. My first name is Hindu, my last name is Protestant. We have a daughter with a Greek name to whom we speak in Hebrew, French, Hindi and Tamil,” the actor added.

