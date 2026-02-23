When Kajol spoke about what she loves and hates the most about co-star Shah Rukh Khan; why we get annoyed by traits we admire

Kajol once summed up the love-frustration paradox with Shah Rukh Khan in an interview

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 23, 2026 08:00 PM IST
Kajol on Shah Rukh Khan’s unshakable charmKajol on Shah Rukh Khan’s unshakable charm (Source: Express archive photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Relationships, whether personal or professional, often involve a mix of admiration and mild frustration, especially when strong personality traits are involved. Kajol once captured this paradox perfectly when she spoke about her longtime co-star and friend, Shah Rukh Khan, during a lighthearted interview with Getty to promote their film My Name Is Khan.

“I said one thing that I love about Shah Rukh is the fact that he’s always a gentleman. Come hell or high water, he is always a gentleman in every situation with a hundred thousand fans grabbing and pulling and pushing and shoving, and everybody wanting a piece of you, he’s just always a gentleman. And I think that’s the one thing that irritates me also,” Kajol said with a smile. 

Her words, while lighthearted, address something many of us experience: the strange tension between respecting someone’s qualities and occasionally feeling exhausted by them. To further understand this, we consulted an expert. 

So, why do we sometimes find ourselves irritated by the very traits we admire in people we’re close to? 

Neha Cadabam, senior psychologist and executive director at Cadabams Hospitals, tells indianexpress.com, “It is a fairly common emotional experience in long-term relationships. Traits we admire in others, such as ambition, calmness, or attentiveness, can, over time, come into conflict with our emotional states or needs, depending on the context. For example, someone’s unwavering calmness, which once felt grounding, may feel distant or unresponsive in moments when we are seeking more intensity or spontaneity.”

This shift often reflects our evolving emotional needs rather than a flaw in the other person. In close relationships, Cadabam notes, we also become more aware of patterns, which can create both deeper connection and occasional friction. “The familiarity brings comfort but also heightens sensitivity to certain behaviours.” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Srkajol ♥️ (@srkajoloove) 

Can consistently performing a certain role (like being polite or composed) lead to emotional burnout or internal pressure over time?

Consistency in character, such as being calm, polite, or generous, is a strength in many relationships, states Cadabam. However, she argues that when someone feels compelled to maintain a particular image or emotional posture, this can lead to internal strain, especially if they do not feel free to express other aspects of themselves.

That said, this does not mean that people always feel burdened by their own consistency. For many, such traits reflect deeply held values or personal integrity. The key lies in whether the behaviour is self-driven or externally driven. 

Navigating admiration and irritation in a healthy way

Cadabam explains that the most helpful way to navigate this is “by acknowledging that both admiration and irritation can coexist without cancelling each other out.” In close relationships, it is natural to experience a range of emotions toward someone we deeply care about. Rather than seeing irritation as a threat to the relationship, it can be viewed as an opportunity to reflect on what we may need in the moment.

Story continues below this ad

Open communication, without blame, allows both individuals to express their perspectives and clarify misunderstandings. It is also helpful to remind oneself of the broader picture, the emotional investment, shared experiences, and mutual respect that underpin the bond, concludes the psychologist. 

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
‘Maybe it’s time to stop fearing food’: Cardiologist with 40 years experience criticises the trend of eating egg whites without the yolk
Is the egg yolk actually the healthiest part of an egg
Mandira Bedi shares fitness mantra at 53, says is 'lifting heavier' than in her 30s: 'I would take off my jacket and show you my muscles'
Mandira Bedi
5 elite working dog breeds you’ve likely never heard of
Dog
Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul reveals why she turned vegan, opens up about health condition: 'A lot of people don't know...'
Sana Makbul
Advertisement
PHOTOS
animals
Add these premier Indian elephant reserves to your travel bucket list
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Apple
Amazon’s Panos Panay on ‘unlearning’ Alexa speak: Why your next Echo won't just wait for commands
Panos
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
‘Maybe it’s time to stop fearing food’: Cardiologist with 40 years experience criticises the trend of eating egg whites without the yolk
Is the egg yolk actually the healthiest part of an egg
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh
The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement