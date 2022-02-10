‘We don’t need to fit in a box or stereotype’: Kajal Aggarwal shuts down body shamers; shares tips for moms-to-be

Actors are subjected to constant scrutiny, especially female stars who are often body shamed on social media. But, with many celebrities calling out these trolls publicly and addressing the deep-set societal norms of how women should look, there seems to be a turn in the tide.

Recently, Ileana D’Cruz had shared a photo of herself in a red bikini and penned down a note on embracing her body, “every inch, every curve, all of me”.

Now, it’s actor Kajal Aggarwal, who recently announced her pregnancy with husband Gautam Kitchlu in January 2022. Kajal took to Instagram to address body shaming comments, messages, and memes. Penning a note, Kajal said, “I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my work place. Additionally, certain comments/body shaming messages memes don’t really help :) Let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live!”

She further added some “thoughts for all those who are going through similar life situations and need to read this, and most definitely the self absorbed morons who just don’t seem to understand.”

Elaborating on the changes a woman’s body goes through during pregnancy “including weight gain”, Kajal wrote, “hormonal changes cause our stomach and breasts to get larger as the baby grows and our body prepares for nursing. Some might develop stretch marks where our body gets larger. Sometimes our skin will break out with acne. We may also be much more tired than usual and have mood swings more often. A negative mood may make us more likely to have unhealthy or negative thoughts about our bodies.”‘

She further addressed the pressure of going back to pre-pregnancy body in no time, something many women experience. “We may take a while to get back to the way we were before, or may never completely return to the way we looked before pregnancy. And THATS OK,” wrote Kajal. “These changes are NATURAL and while we are struggling to cope with all the new additions to our lives, (especially the anticipation of the arrival of our tiny little humans😍) we don’t need to feel abnormal, we don’t need to fit in a box or a stereotype and we don’t need to be made uncomfortable or pressurised during the most beautiful, miraculous and precious phase of our lives! We must remember that the whole process of birthing a little infant, is a celebration that we are privileged to experience,” she added.

Kajal also shared some tips which help her “cope with my own undefined feelings” for expecting mothers. “Women’s bodies are amazing for the ability to nourish and deliver a baby. Some of the body changes that come with pregnancy are uncomfortable, but they all support your growing child. Pregnancy does not last forever,” she said.

Focus on the positive work your body is doing. Your body is changing to help your baby grow and develop. This is normal.

Express your feelings. Talk with your partner, family, or friends about how you are feeling. Keeping your feelings bottled up will only make you feel worse.

will only make you feel worse. Get regular physical activity . A light swim or walk can help you clear your mind and get the focus off your body image.

. A light swim or walk can help you clear your mind and get the focus off your body image. Try prenatal yoga (if your doctor, gynaecologist is OK with it). Yoga helps you focus less on how your body looks and more on the link between your body and your mind.

Try a massage (if your doctor, gynaecologist is OK with it). Massage can relieve stress and anxiety and help you feel more comfortable in your own skin.

(if your doctor, gynaecologist is OK with it). Massage can relieve stress and anxiety and help you feel more comfortable in your own skin. Learn as much as you can about pregnancy. By educating yourself, you will know what to expect and feel more in control.

Seek mental health support if you need it. There is no shame in reaching out for help. Do it for yourself and your baby. Talk to your doctor or nurse about where to find support.

